Securisyn Medical Promotes Nam Trinh to Chief Operating Officer
Littleton, CO, March 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Securisyn Medical announced today that Nam Trinh has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer for the Company. Mr. Trinh was Securisyn Medical’s Vice President of Supply Chain and Compliance and has been in that role since joining the Company in April of 2019. Prior to coming to Securisyn, Nam served as Vice President of Product Development & Quality Engineering at RMO, Inc., a Denver-based leading private manufacturer of orthodontic devices and products distributed globally.
Mark Bruning, Securisyn Medical’s President and CEO, stated, “We are honored and excited to have someone of Nam’s caliber and character promote into such a pivotal executive role as we begin to successfully scale our commercial operations and effectively execute our vision to eliminate preventable harm and death from smooth medical tube and catheter dislodgement. Nam is a proven, senior quality and engineering executive with over 16 years of progressive experience and successful leadership within the global medical device landscape, including spearheading key product developments from concept to commercialization. He is adept at understanding interdependent relationships between technical and business issues and has been instrumental in helping us identify critical growth opportunities and develop quality processes and improvements. Nam’s invaluable contributions previously and now as our Chief Operating Officer will serve our stakeholders well, especially for the patients and caregivers we serve.”
"I am truly honored to be part of our dedicated and passionate team at Securisyn Medical," said Mr. Trinh, "Together, we have spent the last few years driving the Company's exciting product portfolio forward and are now poised to deliver innovative solutions to market. I look forward to joining this exceptional executive leadership team in scaling the Company’s operational infrastructure and advancing Securisyn’s mission to improve patient safety and outcomes."
Mr. Trinh spent his early career as a mechanical engineer in high-volume product manufacturing environments. He later transitioned into product development and quality management roles while guiding numerous products to market in a highly regulated medical device industry. He recently completed the Colorado Bioscience Institute’s Executive Leadership program in 2020 and currently serves on Medical Product Outsourcing (MPO) Magazine’s Editorial Advisory Board.
Mr. Trinh has a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Colorado.
About Securisyn Medical, LLC.
Securisyn Medical, LLC (www.securisyn.com) headquartered in Littleton, Colorado, is an innovative medical technology and solutions company dedicated to enhancing ventilated patient safety and broader smooth tube and catheter securement, preventing unplanned extubation (UE) and its associated complications, providing peace of mind for patients, their families, and practitioners and decreasing healthcare costs through ethical, profitable, and sustainable business practices. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to eliminate preventable deaths related to airway management and catheter migration and has selected life-threatening conditions of UE with its patented SolidAIRity® family of airway securement devices as the initial clinical application of its technology.
Mark Bruning, Securisyn Medical’s President and CEO, stated, “We are honored and excited to have someone of Nam’s caliber and character promote into such a pivotal executive role as we begin to successfully scale our commercial operations and effectively execute our vision to eliminate preventable harm and death from smooth medical tube and catheter dislodgement. Nam is a proven, senior quality and engineering executive with over 16 years of progressive experience and successful leadership within the global medical device landscape, including spearheading key product developments from concept to commercialization. He is adept at understanding interdependent relationships between technical and business issues and has been instrumental in helping us identify critical growth opportunities and develop quality processes and improvements. Nam’s invaluable contributions previously and now as our Chief Operating Officer will serve our stakeholders well, especially for the patients and caregivers we serve.”
"I am truly honored to be part of our dedicated and passionate team at Securisyn Medical," said Mr. Trinh, "Together, we have spent the last few years driving the Company's exciting product portfolio forward and are now poised to deliver innovative solutions to market. I look forward to joining this exceptional executive leadership team in scaling the Company’s operational infrastructure and advancing Securisyn’s mission to improve patient safety and outcomes."
Mr. Trinh spent his early career as a mechanical engineer in high-volume product manufacturing environments. He later transitioned into product development and quality management roles while guiding numerous products to market in a highly regulated medical device industry. He recently completed the Colorado Bioscience Institute’s Executive Leadership program in 2020 and currently serves on Medical Product Outsourcing (MPO) Magazine’s Editorial Advisory Board.
Mr. Trinh has a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Colorado.
About Securisyn Medical, LLC.
Securisyn Medical, LLC (www.securisyn.com) headquartered in Littleton, Colorado, is an innovative medical technology and solutions company dedicated to enhancing ventilated patient safety and broader smooth tube and catheter securement, preventing unplanned extubation (UE) and its associated complications, providing peace of mind for patients, their families, and practitioners and decreasing healthcare costs through ethical, profitable, and sustainable business practices. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to eliminate preventable deaths related to airway management and catheter migration and has selected life-threatening conditions of UE with its patented SolidAIRity® family of airway securement devices as the initial clinical application of its technology.
Contact
Securisyn MedicalContact
Mark Bruning
(719) 330-1010
securisyn.com
Mark Bruning
(719) 330-1010
securisyn.com
Categories