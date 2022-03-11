Unity Communications Won Clutch Award for Top BPO Companies
Second place on Clutch’s Leaders Matrix for Top Business Process Outsourcing Companies Globally.
Gilbert, AZ, March 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Clutch, a leading ratings and reviews platform for IT and B2B services, announces the outstanding BPO Companies of 2022, with Unity Communications taking second place on its Leaders Matrix. The company emerged as a leading service provider in data entry, payment processing, medical billing, claims processing, virtual receptionists/assistants, and inbound call services.
Clutch assesses companies based on their industry expertise, ability to deliver, and other criteria, including services offered, case studies, awards received, former-client reviews, and brand reputation and visibility.
Unity Communications was also an honoree in Clutch 1000 Global Service Providers and a Top Global B2B Company in 2021. These awards reflect the company’s commitment to providing the most flexible, dynamic, and cost-effective outsourcing solutions to businesses of all sizes.
Unity Connect Advantage in BPO
As the world continues to adjust to the “new normal,” businesses recognize the need to deliver a sustainable response and strive for financial stability by outsourcing non-core functions. The global competition is fierce; thus, finding the key areas companies can leverage to improve overall efficiency and productivity will allow more human resources to focus on revenue-generating activities.
As a trusted outsourcing provider, Unity Communications strives to help small businesses and startups overcome challenges in productivity, streamline workflow, and provide additional resources that may not be available in-house. The company prides itself on providing low-cost, scalable, and long-term solutions through a growing partnership.
Unity Communications offers pilots and proofs of concept without a commitment, a 30-day program with A/B testing for startups, and competent onshore and offshore teams constantly calibrating to maximize efficiency.
About Unity Communications
Unity Communications is an award-winning BPO company that focuses on sales support, customer service, accounting, health care, and back-office services. With experience that spans multiple industries, such as e-commerce, technology, retail, financial technology (FinTech), and software as a service (SaaS), the company specializes in creating processes that make business operations efficient.
Founded by Patrick Brown in 2009, the company has evolved from a startup into an international BPO firm, serving small and medium businesses to Fortune 500 companies across the globe. Unity Communications forms co-innovation partnerships with clients looking to outsource for the first time and need a “white glove” experience.
Contact
Patrick Brown
480-550-8700
https://www.unity-connect.com
1530 E. Williams Field Rd # 201, Gilbert, Arizona 85295
