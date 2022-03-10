Most Seniors Have 20 or More Stand-Alone Medicare Drug Plan Choices Reports Insurance Association
Los Angeles, CA, March 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Seniors in Arizona have the greatest number of stand-alone Medicare prescription drug plans to choose from according to a report from the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. New York residents have the fewest available plans this year, 19.
“With the rising cost of prescription drugs, it’s great that seniors on Medicare have so many choices,” explains Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare insurance advocacy organization. “But many people have the wrong plan and are paying more than they need to for their prescription medications.”
The organization reported the number of stand-alone prescription drug plans for 2022. “Three states, Alabama, Tennessee and Texas each reported 26 different plans available,” Slome shared. “California, Pennsylvania and West Virginia have 25 available plans.”
New York State was the only state reporting fewer than 20 available plans according to AAMSI. “Alaska, Hawaii, Colorado and Louisiana each have 20 plans,” Slome shares.
“Consumers taking prescription drug plans are given opportunities to compare their drug plan coverage and to switch to a plan that offers better coverage or costs less,” Slome adds. “The savings can be substantial and unfortunately millions do not perform a regular comparison which can be done today with relative ease.
The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI) advocates for the importance of planning. To learn more about finding the best Medicare drug plan costs visit the Association’s website at https://www.medicaresupp.org/2022-medicare-drug-plan/.
The organization makes available a national directory listing local Medicare insurance brokers who offer Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plan information and rate comparisons. Access to the directory is free and completely private. Go to www.medicaresupp.org/find-local-agent/ for more information.
