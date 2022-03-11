iPOP! Hires Domenic Camposeo as Senior Project Manager
Los Angeles, CA, March 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- iPOP! Talent Convention hired Domenic Camposeo Schmidt as Senior Project Manager of New Member Recruitment and Development.
Camposeo brings with him has a wealth of knowledge & experience in the entertainment industry in the US, Canada & Europe. He has successfully owned & operated training centers, modeling & talent conventions, and agencies. He also founded and hosted Getdiscovered Cruises. As the owner of Vivasoft Software Company, he authored a software program, Model Talent Management System, to help operate & manage training centers & agencies. Dom also served as an elected board member in advertising for a major franchise for 27 years.
In his role prior to joining iPOP!, Camposeo helped several training centers grow their client base more than tenfold through his expertise in advertising and marketing.
Kirsten Poulin, President of iPOP!, said “We’re very excited to have Domenic on board. His depth of experience, knowledge, and management capabilities will complement our growing team of seasoned professionals.”
Domenic had this to add, “I have always believed the gateway for new talent exposure is conventions, they are extremely essential to showcase upcoming talent to agents, managers, casting directors, and industry professionals.” Regarding, Domenic joining iPOP! LA as an integral new member of the team, iPOP Founder Ron Patterson stated the following, “Domenic was the first in our industry to set up an industry-specific CRM system. He helped my franchise, the John Robert Powers schools grow exponentially. We’re excited he’s bringing his expertise to iPOP!”
About iPOP!
iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 19th year, iPOP! takes place every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.
For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:
iPOP! Media Relations | office@ipopla.com | 310.463.7560
