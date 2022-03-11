Parasar Saha Joins Digy4 as the CEO
Toronto, Canada, March 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Digy4, is excited to announce that Parasar Saha will be joining their team as CEO and Founder. With 19 years of experience in Quality Engineering and extensive knowledge in product development, he’s been involved in architecting next generation enterprise level automation platforms with proven success. Prior to joining Digy4, Parasar was the Head of QE Center of Excellence, Enterprise Automation Architect at Air Canada. He is also a Global Evangelist and Speaker. Parasar has a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering Electronics and Telecommunications from Jadavpur University.
Parasar Saha said, “I am thrilled to be part of the Digy4 family that strives to take quality engineering to new heights through its products and services. Through Digy4s’ deep understanding of enterprise QE, automation and cloud-based QE operations, Digy4 wants to help customers all over the globe adopt quality engineering in a newer way that accelerates their time to market but with higher confidence in quality. Digy4 prides itself on providing its customers with best-in-class quality that results in better user experience and higher revenue. Experience Digy4.”
About Digy4 Inc.
Digy4 is a company formed by global leaders in quality engineering and plans to revolutionize quality engineering with path breaking products. Digy4s’ services assist enterprises across the globe to accelerate their testing cycles and deliver products with higher quality. Digy4s’ deep expertise in 360 automation and cloud-based automation allows organization of any size to scale on demand. Digy4 plans to bring positive disruption to the quality engineering industry.
Contact
Parasar Saha
+1 888 378 1328
https://www.digy4.com
