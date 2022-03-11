BYD Hires Electric Vehicle Industry Veteran to Lead Truck Team
Los Angeles, CA, March 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- BYD (Build Your Dreams) Wednesday announced electric vehicle industry veteran, Michael Stafford, will lead the company’s battery electric truck team as Director of Business Development.
In his role, Stafford will create customized truck solutions specific to each client’s application. Working with both BYD’s U.S. and international teams, Stafford will help commercial and government customers achieve their environmental goals with cost effective Class 5, 6, and 8 battery electric BYD trucks.
“Michael’s passion for green technology and his vast experience in the electric vehicle industry make him a perfect fit for BYD,” said Patrick Duan, BYD Senior Vice President, Operations. “His unique expertise helps guide customers to adopt green technology for their fleets, and ensures they receive expert after-sales care.”
Prior to joining BYD, Stafford served as Director of Business Development for the electric vehicle start-up Lordstown Motors Corporation, an Ohio-based manufacturer of light-duty fleet vehicles. In that role, Stafford was responsible for managing U.S. fleet sales and operations for commercial and government customers.
Stafford began his career in the electric vehicle industry serving as the North America Enterprise Sales Manager for Tesla. There he was responsible for establishing the North American Market for Tesla B2B operations and developing strong relationships and partnerships with key stakeholders in the fleet management, rental, government/public sectors and corporate enterprises.
“I’m all about improving our environment and having sustainable options for transportation,” Stafford said. “This is our present and our future – to embrace and keep looking for new green smart choices to save our world.”
Stafford said he was especially attracted to BYD’s innovative iron phosphate battery technology, offering performance, durability, and, above all, outstanding safety.
“My whole career has been dedicated to electric vehicles and improving our environment,” Stafford said. “My mission is to be at the forefront of moving the planet toward greener solutions.”
About BYD
The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, the world’s leading electric vehicle company, is dedicated to creating a “total solution.” Globally, BYD has committed to corporate social responsibility, deeply monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We only select suppliers who share our commitment to just labor practices, human rights standards and the environment.
For more information, please visit https://byd.com/ or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
In his role, Stafford will create customized truck solutions specific to each client’s application. Working with both BYD’s U.S. and international teams, Stafford will help commercial and government customers achieve their environmental goals with cost effective Class 5, 6, and 8 battery electric BYD trucks.
“Michael’s passion for green technology and his vast experience in the electric vehicle industry make him a perfect fit for BYD,” said Patrick Duan, BYD Senior Vice President, Operations. “His unique expertise helps guide customers to adopt green technology for their fleets, and ensures they receive expert after-sales care.”
Prior to joining BYD, Stafford served as Director of Business Development for the electric vehicle start-up Lordstown Motors Corporation, an Ohio-based manufacturer of light-duty fleet vehicles. In that role, Stafford was responsible for managing U.S. fleet sales and operations for commercial and government customers.
Stafford began his career in the electric vehicle industry serving as the North America Enterprise Sales Manager for Tesla. There he was responsible for establishing the North American Market for Tesla B2B operations and developing strong relationships and partnerships with key stakeholders in the fleet management, rental, government/public sectors and corporate enterprises.
“I’m all about improving our environment and having sustainable options for transportation,” Stafford said. “This is our present and our future – to embrace and keep looking for new green smart choices to save our world.”
Stafford said he was especially attracted to BYD’s innovative iron phosphate battery technology, offering performance, durability, and, above all, outstanding safety.
“My whole career has been dedicated to electric vehicles and improving our environment,” Stafford said. “My mission is to be at the forefront of moving the planet toward greener solutions.”
About BYD
The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, the world’s leading electric vehicle company, is dedicated to creating a “total solution.” Globally, BYD has committed to corporate social responsibility, deeply monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We only select suppliers who share our commitment to just labor practices, human rights standards and the environment.
For more information, please visit https://byd.com/ or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
Contact
BYDContact
Kelsey Cone
661-436-0513
byd.com
Kelsey Cone
661-436-0513
byd.com
Categories