Jordan Beck Joins Mars Bank’s Mortgage Team
Mars, PA, March 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Jordan Beck joined Mars Bank as a Vice President, Mortgage Lending. Mr. Beck is an experienced mortgage originator who serves residential mortgage and refinancing customers in Allegheny and Butler counties. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Duquesne University.
“We’re excited Jordan is joining our team,” said, Shawn R. Proper, Senior Vice President of Mortgage Lending. “He embodies the customer service mentality that Mars Bank provides to each and every customer.”
“As a community bank, Mars Bank is known for its focus on doing the right thing for its customers,” said Mr. Beck. “I am committed to the highest level of service to make the entire mortgage process a smooth, seamless experience.”
Mr. Beck is a lifelong resident of the north hills of Pittsburgh and currently resides in Warrendale, where he is active in various community activities and organizations.
Mars Bank is one true community bank focused on combining the products and technology that its customers need while maintaining its focus on long-term customer relationships.
About Mars Bank
Mars Bank is committed to remaining a relationship driven, independent community bank offering competitive, high quality products, services, and needs-based solutions; provided by talented and dedicated professionals who are passionate about delivering an outstanding customer experience in a personal, efficient and friendly manner.
“We’re excited Jordan is joining our team,” said, Shawn R. Proper, Senior Vice President of Mortgage Lending. “He embodies the customer service mentality that Mars Bank provides to each and every customer.”
“As a community bank, Mars Bank is known for its focus on doing the right thing for its customers,” said Mr. Beck. “I am committed to the highest level of service to make the entire mortgage process a smooth, seamless experience.”
Mr. Beck is a lifelong resident of the north hills of Pittsburgh and currently resides in Warrendale, where he is active in various community activities and organizations.
Mars Bank is one true community bank focused on combining the products and technology that its customers need while maintaining its focus on long-term customer relationships.
About Mars Bank
Mars Bank is committed to remaining a relationship driven, independent community bank offering competitive, high quality products, services, and needs-based solutions; provided by talented and dedicated professionals who are passionate about delivering an outstanding customer experience in a personal, efficient and friendly manner.
Contact
Mars BankContact
Stephen Eckert
412-390-0403
www.marsbank.com
Stephen Eckert
412-390-0403
www.marsbank.com
Categories