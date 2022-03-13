CHE Behavioral Health Services is Proud to Announce a Well-Deserved Promotion
CHE Behavioral Health Services is proud to announce the promotion of their VP of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Steve Parsons, to Senior Vice President of RCM.
Carlsbad, CA, March 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Steve Parsons has been with CHE since April 2018. Since joining the Company, Steve conquered many challenges affecting the revenue cycle functions and processes. Under his leadership, the productivity and competencies of the RCM team at CHE greatly improved.
In addition to managing the Intake, Billing, Collections and Denial Management functions, Steve recently assumed responsibility for the Credentialing function. Steve is known for his excellence in problem solving, communicating and overall collaboration. Steve Parsons serves as a valuable member of CHE Behavioral Health Services Company’s Senior Leadership Team.
As CHE Behavioral Health Services continues to expand, Steve Parsons and his team will continue to be an invaluable asset to the company’s overall growth and success.
About CHE Behavioral Health Services
With over 850 psychiatrists, psychologists, nurse practitioners, licensed clinical social workers and licensed marriage & family therapists, CHE is the largest employer of non-contract, W2 mental health providers in the United States. Unlike many other tech-based mental health companies, CHE focuses on the clinical care experience, not the technological one.
CHE Behavioral Health Services is proud to have a reputation for providing gold-standard behavioral healthcare. In line with the belief that mental health services should be readily accessible to everyone. After 25 years of predominantly in-person therapy services, CHE has expanded into telehealth, creating access readily available to anyone over 18 years of age with most major insurances accepted.
CHE provides support via Outpatient Telehealth Therapy, In-person Therapy Sessions, Telehealth Psychiatry, Assisted Living Facilities, as well as Home Healthcare and other clinical partnerships throughout the United States.
For further information, please visit: www.cheservices.com
In addition to managing the Intake, Billing, Collections and Denial Management functions, Steve recently assumed responsibility for the Credentialing function. Steve is known for his excellence in problem solving, communicating and overall collaboration. Steve Parsons serves as a valuable member of CHE Behavioral Health Services Company’s Senior Leadership Team.
As CHE Behavioral Health Services continues to expand, Steve Parsons and his team will continue to be an invaluable asset to the company’s overall growth and success.
About CHE Behavioral Health Services
With over 850 psychiatrists, psychologists, nurse practitioners, licensed clinical social workers and licensed marriage & family therapists, CHE is the largest employer of non-contract, W2 mental health providers in the United States. Unlike many other tech-based mental health companies, CHE focuses on the clinical care experience, not the technological one.
CHE Behavioral Health Services is proud to have a reputation for providing gold-standard behavioral healthcare. In line with the belief that mental health services should be readily accessible to everyone. After 25 years of predominantly in-person therapy services, CHE has expanded into telehealth, creating access readily available to anyone over 18 years of age with most major insurances accepted.
CHE provides support via Outpatient Telehealth Therapy, In-person Therapy Sessions, Telehealth Psychiatry, Assisted Living Facilities, as well as Home Healthcare and other clinical partnerships throughout the United States.
For further information, please visit: www.cheservices.com
Contact
CHE Behavioral Health ServicesContact
Nicole Suranofsky
(929) 724-2363
www.cheservices.com
Nicole Suranofsky
(929) 724-2363
www.cheservices.com
Categories