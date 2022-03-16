Saveengs and Nordigen Partner Up to Help Further Financial Inclusion Through Open Banking
Personal finance management app Saveengs has chosen the free open banking platform Nordigen for open banking data.
Paris, France, March 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Saveengs, inspired by the word "savings," is a French start-up dedicated to helping people with little or no savings build up a healthy financial foundation. While it is particularly helpful for students and individuals with low to middle levels of income, the application is designed in a way that it can be helpful for anyone trying to create a “nest egg.”
Users can connect their bank accounts directly using Nordigen’s technology, allowing the application to analyse customers’ finances and find opportunities to save small amounts, in increments of 20 euros at a time. The app is easy to use, transparent, and always free.
"We understand that saving money can be a challenge for many people, which is why we created an application to make it so much easier to put away money without increased financial stress. While the amount of money saved seems small at first, it definitely adds up. Open banking enables the app to perform financial analysis on our users’ existing funds and transactions quickly and easily, allowing the process of saving to start as soon as possible," notes Mourad Ketir, CEO of Saveengs.
Nordigen’s technology allows users to connect their bank account to the application in a matter of minutes.
“Financial inclusion is incredibly important and we are delighted to be Saveengs’ chosen open banking platform to help further their idea. It is imperative that all people are able to access useful and easy-to-understand financial products and advice. This application can be the beginning of someone’s journey to a more stable future and the achievement of their goals,” says Rolands Mesters, co-founder and CEO of Nordigen.
Users can connect their bank accounts directly using Nordigen’s technology, allowing the application to analyse customers’ finances and find opportunities to save small amounts, in increments of 20 euros at a time. The app is easy to use, transparent, and always free.
"We understand that saving money can be a challenge for many people, which is why we created an application to make it so much easier to put away money without increased financial stress. While the amount of money saved seems small at first, it definitely adds up. Open banking enables the app to perform financial analysis on our users’ existing funds and transactions quickly and easily, allowing the process of saving to start as soon as possible," notes Mourad Ketir, CEO of Saveengs.
Nordigen’s technology allows users to connect their bank account to the application in a matter of minutes.
“Financial inclusion is incredibly important and we are delighted to be Saveengs’ chosen open banking platform to help further their idea. It is imperative that all people are able to access useful and easy-to-understand financial products and advice. This application can be the beginning of someone’s journey to a more stable future and the achievement of their goals,” says Rolands Mesters, co-founder and CEO of Nordigen.
Contact
NordigenContact
Mara Perkuma-Maslakova
+37128975327
nordigen.com
Mara Perkuma-Maslakova
+37128975327
nordigen.com
Categories