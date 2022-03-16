Alliance Advisors LLC Named Best Consulting Firm in St. Louis
St. Louis, MO, March 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Alliance Advisors LLC, through the efforts of its sister company Alliance Technologies, has been named One of the Best Consulting Firms in St. Louis by St. Louis Small Business Monthly, a magazine offering strategic advice and articles for CEOs, business owners and entrepreneurs.
The magazine cited Alliance and other honored firms as a good starting point of contact for companies wishing to take their business to the next level. According to the magazine several hundred nominations were received. A panel of judges selected the winning firms based on comments and recommendations from consulting firms’ clients.
“We have grown our Alliance Advisors division in a very short time and are highly appreciative of the work done by our team,” said James Canada, CEO. “Alliance Advisors offers a wide array of services including CIO Solutions, Data Services, Educational Opportunities, ERP Solutions, Financial Consultation, Operations Support and Talent Solutions and is proud to be recognized for having a positive impact on so many businesses in the St. Louis region.”
“Alliance Advisors has a strong team of highly experienced business professionals all with a track record of helping companies meet and exceed their goals,” Jared Peno, COO said. “Together, our group of experts is second to none in helping small businesses reach the next level of success.”
The entire list of Best Consulting Firms appears in Small Business Monthly’s March, 2022 issue.
About Alliance Corp
The Alliance family of companies includes Alliance Technologies, Alliance Systems, and Alliance Advisors — an integrated solutions provider that aligns with you. They stand together to provide world-class managed services, network solutions, talent and consulting solutions, along with the newly formed Alliance University. The goal is to provide a solid return on investment for their clients and to deliver value at every turn. For more visit Alliance family, https://Alliance-Corp.co, Alliance Technologies LLC - https://alliance-technologies.co, Alliance Systems - https://alliance-systems.co , and Alliance Advisors – https://alliance-advisors.co.
The magazine cited Alliance and other honored firms as a good starting point of contact for companies wishing to take their business to the next level. According to the magazine several hundred nominations were received. A panel of judges selected the winning firms based on comments and recommendations from consulting firms’ clients.
“We have grown our Alliance Advisors division in a very short time and are highly appreciative of the work done by our team,” said James Canada, CEO. “Alliance Advisors offers a wide array of services including CIO Solutions, Data Services, Educational Opportunities, ERP Solutions, Financial Consultation, Operations Support and Talent Solutions and is proud to be recognized for having a positive impact on so many businesses in the St. Louis region.”
“Alliance Advisors has a strong team of highly experienced business professionals all with a track record of helping companies meet and exceed their goals,” Jared Peno, COO said. “Together, our group of experts is second to none in helping small businesses reach the next level of success.”
The entire list of Best Consulting Firms appears in Small Business Monthly’s March, 2022 issue.
About Alliance Corp
The Alliance family of companies includes Alliance Technologies, Alliance Systems, and Alliance Advisors — an integrated solutions provider that aligns with you. They stand together to provide world-class managed services, network solutions, talent and consulting solutions, along with the newly formed Alliance University. The goal is to provide a solid return on investment for their clients and to deliver value at every turn. For more visit Alliance family, https://Alliance-Corp.co, Alliance Technologies LLC - https://alliance-technologies.co, Alliance Systems - https://alliance-systems.co , and Alliance Advisors – https://alliance-advisors.co.
Contact
Alliance CorpContact
James Canada
314-219-7887
James Canada
314-219-7887
Categories