Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Promotes Rick Mohrman to Vice President of Sales and Marketing
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is very excited to announce that as part of its strategic growth initiative it is pleased to congratulate Rick Mohrman, who has been promoted to Vice President of Sales and Marketing.
Sarasota, FL, March 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- During Rick’s 17-year career at the company, Rick has held the positions of Research, Recruiter, Senior Executive Recruiter, and Director of Administration/Operations while cultivating market presence, developing relationships, crafting proposal content and carrying out contract negotiations. In his new role, he will be overseeing Brooke Chase Associates continued growth and marketing programs.
Rick has had a presence in the executive search industry for over 21 years and is a member of the Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturers Association, World Vision (Crystal Vision Awards), the National Kitchen & Bath Association, and other professional organizations.
About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive management professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, our list of clients has grown to become a virtual “Who’s Who” of both domestic and international firms for whom we have successfully recruited professionals. A testament to our success is that many of our clients have utilized our services for over 42 years. We have one of the best “Completion” and “Retention Rates” in the industry. At Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., a strong emphasis is placed on our client relationships. A retained, exclusive executive search is a strategic, not transactional, relationship with the hiring manager and human resources, the “search committee.” Our business is driven by a single principle: Successful companies start with successful people.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. has its Corporate headquarters in Sarasota, FL. For additional information contact Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. at 941-479-6382 or jmcelmeel@brookechase.com.
