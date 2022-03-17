EPIC Systems Launches New Vision Inspection Products
EPIC Systems Simplifies Vision Inspection for Package and Label Verification
Saint Louis, MO, March 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- EPIC Systems announces the release of new turnkey vision inspection products, designed to provide industry leading vision inspection solutions for manufacturers. The new vision products are matching label inspection and lid package verification.
“These products symbolize our commitment to excellence,” said Kenny Reekie, EPIC Systems’ Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “EPIC Systems’ vision solutions surpass most other vision solutions to inspect 100% of products, with a staggering 99+% degree of accuracy.”
Reekie said that EPIC’s two new vision solutions will help manufacturers improve their brand integrity and maintain a high degree of customer satisfaction. According to Reekie, by inspecting every single product for defects, EPIC Systems helps manufacturers reduce customer complaints and improve brand integrity for manufacturers.
More information on EPIC Systems’ two new vision inspection products can be found at: www.epicvisionsystems.com/products.
About EPIC Systems: EPIC Systems enables manufacturing excellence by providing thorough, multi-disciplined process engineering, industrial automation, and fabrication for the food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, and specialty chemical industries. EPIC provides automated solutions for chemical process systems, industrial automation, and machine vision inspections. We are committed to a vision that positively enriches the lives of consumers by transforming the future of manufacturing. For more information about EPIC, please visit www.epicsysinc.com.
Cyndi Hupperts
314-806-1635
epicsysinc.com
