Marine Raider Foundation Welcomes Jessica McAndrews as Chief Executive Officer
Austin, TX, March 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Since its founding in 2012, the Marine Raider Foundation has been the premier benevolent support organization serving the U.S. Marine Raider community. Today, the Marine Raider Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Jessica McAndrews as its new Chief Executive Officer. In her role as CEO, Jessica will oversee the daily operations of the Foundation and work with the Board to implement a strategic plan to provide support to Marine Raiders and their families, leading the Foundation’s team in its mission to provide assistance in four areas: Raider Support, Family Resiliency, Tragedy Assistance and Survivor Support, and Raider Legacy Projects.
Jessica joins the Marine Raider Foundation after 10 years at the USO of Metropolitan New York (USO) where she was most recently the Vice President of Programs & Operations. Before the USO, Jessica served on active duty in the United States Navy for 11 years in the Judge Advocate General Corps. During her time as a JAG, she served as a prosecutor, White House Social Aide, Legislative Counsel, Special Assistant U.S. Attorney, Counsel at the National Naval Medical Center, and aboard an amphibious assault ship deployed to the Western Pacific and the Persian Gulf for eight months. Jessica is also a former Navy spouse. She and her husband met at their first duty station in Whidbey Island, WA where she was serving as a prosecutor, and he was a Naval Flight Officer.
“The Marine Raider Foundation is thrilled to welcome Jessica as our new CEO,” said Derek Herrera, President of the Board of Directors. “Jessica is passionate about serving our nation’s Veterans and the mission of the Marine Raider Foundation. She brings a wealth of leadership and experience and I look forward to helping her take the Foundation to the next level in its support for the Raider Community."
Jessica replaces LtCol (Ret) Andrew Christian, USMC, who provided exemplary service to the Raider Foundation for more than four years. He is pursuing a new professional opportunity in the private sector and will remain an Advisor to the Foundation.
"I am truly inspired by the extraordinary mission of the Marine Raider Foundation, serving an elite team of special operators and their families,” said Jessica. “It is an honor to be part of this historic nonprofit that does so much for those protecting our national security around the world and I look forward to building on this legacy and continuing to increase support to the Raider Community."
The Marine Raider Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides benevolent support to active-duty and medically retired Marine Special Operations Command (MARSOC) Raiders and their families, as well as the families of MARSOC Raiders who have lost their lives in service to our Nation. The Marine Raider Foundation aims to meet needs unmet by the government with an emphasis on building personal and family resiliency and supporting the full reintegration of MARSOC Raiders following wounds, injuries, and extended deployments.
To learn more about the Marine Raider Foundation’s programs, request assistance, or make a donation, please visit www.marineraiderfoundation.org
Jessica joins the Marine Raider Foundation after 10 years at the USO of Metropolitan New York (USO) where she was most recently the Vice President of Programs & Operations. Before the USO, Jessica served on active duty in the United States Navy for 11 years in the Judge Advocate General Corps. During her time as a JAG, she served as a prosecutor, White House Social Aide, Legislative Counsel, Special Assistant U.S. Attorney, Counsel at the National Naval Medical Center, and aboard an amphibious assault ship deployed to the Western Pacific and the Persian Gulf for eight months. Jessica is also a former Navy spouse. She and her husband met at their first duty station in Whidbey Island, WA where she was serving as a prosecutor, and he was a Naval Flight Officer.
“The Marine Raider Foundation is thrilled to welcome Jessica as our new CEO,” said Derek Herrera, President of the Board of Directors. “Jessica is passionate about serving our nation’s Veterans and the mission of the Marine Raider Foundation. She brings a wealth of leadership and experience and I look forward to helping her take the Foundation to the next level in its support for the Raider Community."
Jessica replaces LtCol (Ret) Andrew Christian, USMC, who provided exemplary service to the Raider Foundation for more than four years. He is pursuing a new professional opportunity in the private sector and will remain an Advisor to the Foundation.
"I am truly inspired by the extraordinary mission of the Marine Raider Foundation, serving an elite team of special operators and their families,” said Jessica. “It is an honor to be part of this historic nonprofit that does so much for those protecting our national security around the world and I look forward to building on this legacy and continuing to increase support to the Raider Community."
The Marine Raider Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides benevolent support to active-duty and medically retired Marine Special Operations Command (MARSOC) Raiders and their families, as well as the families of MARSOC Raiders who have lost their lives in service to our Nation. The Marine Raider Foundation aims to meet needs unmet by the government with an emphasis on building personal and family resiliency and supporting the full reintegration of MARSOC Raiders following wounds, injuries, and extended deployments.
To learn more about the Marine Raider Foundation’s programs, request assistance, or make a donation, please visit www.marineraiderfoundation.org
Contact
Marine Raider FoundationContact
Jessica McAndrews
646-354-0361
marineraiderfoundation.org
Jessica McAndrews
646-354-0361
marineraiderfoundation.org
Categories