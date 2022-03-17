Inc. Magazine Named Unity Communications 59th Fastest-Growing Company in the Southwest Region
Claiming the 59th spot among 141 companies, Arizona-based tech, sales, and BPO company Unity Communications has made it to the Inc. Regionals Southwest list for the second time with an average growth rate of 198%.
Gilbert, AZ, March 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A premier provider of business outsourcing services, Unity Communications has been named one of the fastest-growing private companies for two consecutive years, this time joining the elite group of independent small businesses in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
The Inc. Regionals Southwest list has included companies from different verticals that showed remarkable revenue growth between 2018 and 2020, creating a total of 10,563 jobs and adding nearly $10.9 billion to the Southwest region's economy. It is worth noting that businesses based in Austin and Fort Worth, Texas, and Scottsdale, Arizona had the highest growth rate overall.
In addition to this accomplishment, Unity Communications also ranked #1669 on the 40th Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America and #440 on the Clutch Top 1000 Service Providers for 2021.
Unity Communications Journey to Inc. 5000
It's been a roller coaster ride for Unity Communications. As a startup company in Arizona, it faced the same opportunities and challenges as other businesses in the area, such as access to capital and limited support for startups.
Patrick Brown, CEO and founder of Unity Communications, started the tech company using the experience gained from working for various telecom enterprises such as Cox Communications, Mitel, and XO Communications. Learning from the military, Mr. Brown spent hours building and training people—individuals with the right skill set and mindset but no experience.
After meeting people from the Philippines, Mr. Brown transformed the business into an outsourcing and offshoring model, built teams to support the U.S.-based staff, and kept employee satisfaction and work quality high as they focused on the core activities. The efficient offshore teams thrived on this transition, and the new business model proved a success, leading to triple-digit growth.
In 2022, Unity Communications already has offices in the U.S., Latin America, and Asia, supporting small businesses in becoming Fortune 500 companies. Despite the growth, the company’s focus remains on helping its people and clients grow and become successful.
The company believes that a long-term and transparent partnership is the key to success. The company offers customer-built agreements, A/B testing for startups, flexible operating arrangements, and skilled offshore and onshore teams.
At the same time, Unity Communications prioritizes investing in its people and understanding the importance of innovation and the benefits of remote work arrangements. The company is one of the few that implemented a hybrid work setup even before the pandemic, equipment distribution, healthcare benefits, and a relaxed, productive, and engaging environment.
"We're passionate about what we do, and seeing our clients' businesses grow motivates us to continue. And we couldn't have done it without the fantastic people on our team, our customer service agents, team leaders, and managers. Investing in our people is one of our priorities, and we are now seeing results. When a team works together, anything can be achieved."
About Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest
Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest presents the fastest-growing private companies in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, and Tennessee. These companies are ranked according to percentage revenue from 2018 to 2020, with minimum revenue of $100,000 for 2018 and $1 million for 2020—the businesses included on the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest must be U.S.-based, privately held, and not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies. Check the complete list here: https://www.inc.com/regionals
About Unity Communications
Unity Communications is an award-winning BPO company that focuses on sales support, customer service, accounting, health care, and back-office services. With experience that spans multiple industries, such as e-commerce, technology, retail, financial technology (FinTech), and software as a service (SaaS), the company specializes in creating processes that make business operations efficient.
Founded by Patrick Brown in 2009, the company has evolved from a startup into an international BPO firm, serving small and medium businesses to Fortune 500 companies across the globe. Unity Communications forms co-innovation partnerships with clients looking to outsource for the first time and need a "white glove" experience.
The Inc. Regionals Southwest list has included companies from different verticals that showed remarkable revenue growth between 2018 and 2020, creating a total of 10,563 jobs and adding nearly $10.9 billion to the Southwest region's economy. It is worth noting that businesses based in Austin and Fort Worth, Texas, and Scottsdale, Arizona had the highest growth rate overall.
In addition to this accomplishment, Unity Communications also ranked #1669 on the 40th Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America and #440 on the Clutch Top 1000 Service Providers for 2021.
Unity Communications Journey to Inc. 5000
It's been a roller coaster ride for Unity Communications. As a startup company in Arizona, it faced the same opportunities and challenges as other businesses in the area, such as access to capital and limited support for startups.
Patrick Brown, CEO and founder of Unity Communications, started the tech company using the experience gained from working for various telecom enterprises such as Cox Communications, Mitel, and XO Communications. Learning from the military, Mr. Brown spent hours building and training people—individuals with the right skill set and mindset but no experience.
After meeting people from the Philippines, Mr. Brown transformed the business into an outsourcing and offshoring model, built teams to support the U.S.-based staff, and kept employee satisfaction and work quality high as they focused on the core activities. The efficient offshore teams thrived on this transition, and the new business model proved a success, leading to triple-digit growth.
In 2022, Unity Communications already has offices in the U.S., Latin America, and Asia, supporting small businesses in becoming Fortune 500 companies. Despite the growth, the company’s focus remains on helping its people and clients grow and become successful.
The company believes that a long-term and transparent partnership is the key to success. The company offers customer-built agreements, A/B testing for startups, flexible operating arrangements, and skilled offshore and onshore teams.
At the same time, Unity Communications prioritizes investing in its people and understanding the importance of innovation and the benefits of remote work arrangements. The company is one of the few that implemented a hybrid work setup even before the pandemic, equipment distribution, healthcare benefits, and a relaxed, productive, and engaging environment.
"We're passionate about what we do, and seeing our clients' businesses grow motivates us to continue. And we couldn't have done it without the fantastic people on our team, our customer service agents, team leaders, and managers. Investing in our people is one of our priorities, and we are now seeing results. When a team works together, anything can be achieved."
About Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest
Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest presents the fastest-growing private companies in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, and Tennessee. These companies are ranked according to percentage revenue from 2018 to 2020, with minimum revenue of $100,000 for 2018 and $1 million for 2020—the businesses included on the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest must be U.S.-based, privately held, and not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies. Check the complete list here: https://www.inc.com/regionals
About Unity Communications
Unity Communications is an award-winning BPO company that focuses on sales support, customer service, accounting, health care, and back-office services. With experience that spans multiple industries, such as e-commerce, technology, retail, financial technology (FinTech), and software as a service (SaaS), the company specializes in creating processes that make business operations efficient.
Founded by Patrick Brown in 2009, the company has evolved from a startup into an international BPO firm, serving small and medium businesses to Fortune 500 companies across the globe. Unity Communications forms co-innovation partnerships with clients looking to outsource for the first time and need a "white glove" experience.
Contact
Unity CommunicationsContact
Patrick Brown
480-550-8700
https://www.unity-connect.com
1530 E. Williams Field Rd # 201, Gilbert, Arizona 85295
Patrick Brown
480-550-8700
https://www.unity-connect.com
1530 E. Williams Field Rd # 201, Gilbert, Arizona 85295
Categories