SMC Corporation Exhibits at Pack Expo East in Philadelphia, March 21 - 23

SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at Pack Expo East 2022 in Philadelphia at the Philadelphia Convention Center, Booth 2426, March 21 – 23 and co-sponsor the Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN) cocktail reception on March 22 (W) 3:00–5:00 pm in Room 204 C.