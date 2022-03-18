SMC Corporation Exhibits at Pack Expo East in Philadelphia, March 21 - 23
SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at Pack Expo East 2022 in Philadelphia at the Philadelphia Convention Center, Booth 2426, March 21 – 23 and co-sponsor the Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN) cocktail reception on March 22 (W) 3:00–5:00 pm in Room 204 C.
Noblesville, IN, March 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- This free networking event unites industry professionals at all levels and will host a panel of speakers focuses on women’s leadership and the packaging industry in Latin America by bringing together extraordinary women who will tell of their inspiring stories and discuss the strategies and actions they have taken, not only to become leaders in the manufacturing industry, but to promote STEM careers among girls and young women in the region.
SMC is committed to automation, safety enhancement, Industrial IoT integration and “Smart” components focusing on the Food & Beverage, Packaging, Pharmaceutical/Medical Device and Chemical industries with domestic engineering, manufacturing, inventory and hands-on sales and technical support.
SMC will exhibit automation products focused on safety and controls:
EX600 Compact Wireless Fieldbus Communication for EtherNet/IPTM Protocol – Safe, secure wireless communication within a 10-meter radius and frequency hopping every 5 ms.
JSXFA 2-Port Dust Collector Jet Pulse Valve – is rated for 10 million cycles for extended longevity in reverse jet dust collector applications.
Wash Down SUS and Environment Resistant Actuators – Designed with a flat configuration, eliminating switch grooves and holes for cushion needles to prevent pooling of liquids and allow for easy wipe down of actuator surfaces.
Wash Down Electric Actuators, LEY Series – Easy to program electric actuators that are compact, lightweight and have standard dust seal bands with flexible mounting options.
ISO13849-1, Category 3/4, Safety Dump Valves, VG342 / VP744 Series – Quickly exhaust residual air pressure in conformance to Category 3/4 and ISO13849-1 for machine safety.
IZT, Low Profile Static Electricity Elimination Ionizers – Neutralize static electricity using the auto balance or feedback sensors to optimally control ion generation and distribution.
Vacuum Multi-Stage Ejectors and Cups, ZK2 and ZP3P – Provides energy conservation with 90% reduced air consumption, increased efficiency, and simplified piping in a contact manifold package complimented with FDA compliant bellows vacuum cups.
IDFB/IDU Refrigerated Air Dryers – Protect and extend the cycle life of downstream pneumatic components by lowering the dew point of compressed air with refrigerated air dryers
Visit SMC's Booth 2426 – Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Exhibit Dates & Hours:
March 21 - 23 (M - W) 9:00 – 3:00 Daily
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.
There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada supported by domestic engineering, manufacturing and inventory located in Noblesville, Indiana.
SMC is committed to automation, safety enhancement, Industrial IoT integration and “Smart” components focusing on the Food & Beverage, Packaging, Pharmaceutical/Medical Device and Chemical industries with domestic engineering, manufacturing, inventory and hands-on sales and technical support.
SMC will exhibit automation products focused on safety and controls:
EX600 Compact Wireless Fieldbus Communication for EtherNet/IPTM Protocol – Safe, secure wireless communication within a 10-meter radius and frequency hopping every 5 ms.
JSXFA 2-Port Dust Collector Jet Pulse Valve – is rated for 10 million cycles for extended longevity in reverse jet dust collector applications.
Wash Down SUS and Environment Resistant Actuators – Designed with a flat configuration, eliminating switch grooves and holes for cushion needles to prevent pooling of liquids and allow for easy wipe down of actuator surfaces.
Wash Down Electric Actuators, LEY Series – Easy to program electric actuators that are compact, lightweight and have standard dust seal bands with flexible mounting options.
ISO13849-1, Category 3/4, Safety Dump Valves, VG342 / VP744 Series – Quickly exhaust residual air pressure in conformance to Category 3/4 and ISO13849-1 for machine safety.
IZT, Low Profile Static Electricity Elimination Ionizers – Neutralize static electricity using the auto balance or feedback sensors to optimally control ion generation and distribution.
Vacuum Multi-Stage Ejectors and Cups, ZK2 and ZP3P – Provides energy conservation with 90% reduced air consumption, increased efficiency, and simplified piping in a contact manifold package complimented with FDA compliant bellows vacuum cups.
IDFB/IDU Refrigerated Air Dryers – Protect and extend the cycle life of downstream pneumatic components by lowering the dew point of compressed air with refrigerated air dryers
Visit SMC's Booth 2426 – Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Exhibit Dates & Hours:
March 21 - 23 (M - W) 9:00 – 3:00 Daily
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.
There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada supported by domestic engineering, manufacturing and inventory located in Noblesville, Indiana.
Contact
SMC Corporation of AmericaContact
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
Categories