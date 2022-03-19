Powers Insurance & Risk Management Adds Two Team Members
Kelly McDowell and Kaylee Rucker join St. Louis' largest family-owned insurance agency.
St. Louis, MO, March 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- POWERS Insurance & Risk Management, one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region, recently hired Kelly McDowell as a producer and Kaylee Rucker as an administrative assistant.
McDowell will handle new and existing accounts, as well as provide excellent customer service and communication with her clients. She has more than 10 years of insurance industry experience. Prior to joining the company, McDowell served as a licensed sales professional for local insurance agencies.
Rucker will provide administrative and clerical support for the insurance agency. She previously worked at various customer support-related businesses. Rucker earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology with a minor in Criminal Justice from Missouri State University.
“Both Kelly and Kaylee bring excellent communication skills and client relations experience to our growing team,” said POWERS Insurance & Risk Management’s president JD Powers. “We look forward to all they will add to our company for many years to come.”
POWERS Insurance & Risk Management provides personal and business insurance, surety, and risk management. POWERS founded Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of nearly 150 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois, in 2006. VIAA generates more than $350 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a more than $10 billion national alliance.
POWERS, which was founded in 1991, is located at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information, call (314) 725-1414.
