Camilo Infante Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Camilo Infante Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty in the Downtown Sarasota, Florida, Office.
Sarasota, FL, March 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Camilo Infante has joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Realtor in the downtown Sarasota office. He will focus on commercial real estate and agricultural properties.
Prior to becoming a Realtor, Infante was an insurance adjuster. He earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Maryland and his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Everglades University in Tampa, Florida, with a concentration in aviation and flight training.
Infante is fluent in English and Spanish, and enjoys swimming, billiards and flying.
The Sarasota office is located at 1500 State Street. Infante can be reached at (941) 270-4992 or camilo.horizon@gmail.com.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
Prior to becoming a Realtor, Infante was an insurance adjuster. He earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Maryland and his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Everglades University in Tampa, Florida, with a concentration in aviation and flight training.
Infante is fluent in English and Spanish, and enjoys swimming, billiards and flying.
The Sarasota office is located at 1500 State Street. Infante can be reached at (941) 270-4992 or camilo.horizon@gmail.com.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
Contact
RE/MAX Platinum RealtyContact
Bryan Guentner
941-929-9090
www.PlatinumRealtyFlorida.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
(941) 355-3006
sheila@thomasbrannan.com
Bryan Guentner
941-929-9090
www.PlatinumRealtyFlorida.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
(941) 355-3006
sheila@thomasbrannan.com
Categories