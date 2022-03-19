Industry Leader Maureen Ehrenberg Joins ENTOUCH's Board of Directors
Ehrenberg brings decades of experience in Commercial Real Estate (CRE) and a long track record of leading business transformation and strategic, operational redesign initiatives.
Richardson, TX, March 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ENTOUCH, the leader in multisite energy management solutions, announces that Maureen Ehrenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Skyre IBE, has been appointed to ENTOUCH’s board of directors. Ehrenberg is an internationally-recognized business expert in real estate operations, globally integrated facility management (IFM), and digital IFM.
Outside of her Board role with ENTOUCH, Ehrenberg directs a global team at Blue Skyre IBE, a Colliers Strategic Partner. She also serves as an Industry Advisor for the Bureau of Overseas Building Operation (OBO) with the U.S. Department of State. She is a member of the Americas Board for the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, leading its Property Sector Group, and is a 2022 Advisor to RealComm.
“I’ve long shared ENTOUCH’s belief that technology enhances lives and creates healthier buildings and communities,” said Maureen Ehrenberg. “It’s an honor to join ENTOUCH’s board of directors and to be part of a business that impacts the clients’ core business and the value of their portfolio through automation and measurable results. I find ENTOUCH’s focus on constantly innovating to enable and enhance the way we live and work, is in alignment with my passion for driving impact and change in the built environment.”
Ehrenberg’s 30 years of experience in the commercial real estate space have made her a passionate expert in the transformational change that is taking place. “Maureen is a visionary in CRE and, particularly, digital IFM. Adding her voice and influence on our board will have an impact on every part of our business,” said Jon Bolen, CEO of ENTOUCH. “We are incredibly excited to have Maureen join the ENTOUCH board on our journey of digitally transforming facilities management.”
“Maureen is a wonderful addition to the ENTOUCH board,” said Robert Chefitz, ENTOUCH Chairman of the Board, “Her experience at the intersection of property management and technology will enhance our growing partnerships with property management companies which have embraced ENTOUCH’s solution that enhance the value proposition of property owners who want to reduce energy costs and enhance facilities management. Maureen’s engagement will accelerate ENTOUCH’s position in PropTech.”
As a former executive team member at CBRE, Inc., JLL, and WeWork leading global teams, Ehrenberg is a vocal advocate for improving operational excellence, sustainability, the opportunity for diverse and inclusive shared economy models to provide unique human experiences.
Ehrenberg holds a Bachelor of Science with Joint Honors in Economics and Accountancy from the City, University of London. Through the years, Ehrenberg has earned several qualifications and certifications, including her CRE from the Counselors of Real Estate. She is a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (FRICS). Ehrenberg is humbled by the industry recognition she has received, which includes the 2018 RealComm Lifetime Achievement Award, the Real Estate Forum Magazine’s Women of Influence Hall of Fame in 2021, the RealComm Julie Devine Digital Impact Award (Digie Award), CBRE’s Gary Beban Award for Teamwork for Cross-Company Collaboration, CBRE President's Performance Award, and the Global Innovator of the Year Award from CoreNet Global.
