New Verve Consulting Expands Operations with a New Dublin Office
Following their success in the Scottish market, Atlassian Solution Partners New Verve Consulting opens a new office in the Republic of Ireland to accelerate future growth.
Glasgow, United Kingdom, March 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Glasgow-based company New Verve Consulting has opened a new office in Dublin. Having recently celebrated their 10th anniversary as a company operating in the UK, this office marks their first international branch.
The expansion sees New Verve Consulting providing their services as gold-tier Atlassian delivery partners across the Republic of Ireland. They specialise in designing and building solutions using the Atlassian suite of products, including Jira Service Management, Confluence, and more. Their team also specialises in Cloud migration, IT service management, and automation of Atlassian tools.
New Verve Consulting has provided solutions for public and private sector entities, including the Scottish Government, Social Security Scotland, Kantar Global, Mary’s Meals, the University of Dundee, and Skyscanner - among other clients.
Atlassian solutions are used at over 200,000 organisations globally, with 83% of Fortune 500 companies using their software. Their flagship tool, Jira Service Management, has been named as a market leader by Gartner and Capterra.
Nigel Rochford, CEO at New Verve Consulting comments, “Expanding to Dublin gives us an excellent route to a new market. We’re currently ranked the #1 Atlassian Gold Partner in the UK and we’re eager to bring the substantial expertise and knowledge of our solutions team to new clients in the Republic of Ireland.
“We’re delighted to be growing as a business - no mean feat with the impact of the pandemic still being felt by many businesses. Our team continues to be our most valuable asset and they’re also looking forward to working with clients in new territories.
“On a personal level, I’m also super excited with this move, especially as I’m a Dublin native myself!”
Alison Leung, Partner Manager at Atlassian comments, “It’s fantastic to see New Verve Consulting flourishing in the UK and expanding into the Republic of Ireland. We’re looking forward to celebrating their successes as they win business with Irish clients.”
New Verve Consulting has offices at 100 West George Street in Glasgow and 77 Sir John Rogerson's Quay in Dublin.
Notes to Editors
For more information, please contact:
Nigel Rochford, CEO
New Verve Consulting
nigel@newverveconsulting.com
0141 674 9505
About New Verve Consulting
New Verve Consulting is an ambitious and growing company of 15 people operating from offices in Glasgow and Dublin. We specialise in the delivery of solutions and services for the Atlassian software suite.
We help busy organisations unlock the power of their teams with solutions that increase transparency, automate repetitive tasks, and streamline workflows.
The expansion sees New Verve Consulting providing their services as gold-tier Atlassian delivery partners across the Republic of Ireland. They specialise in designing and building solutions using the Atlassian suite of products, including Jira Service Management, Confluence, and more. Their team also specialises in Cloud migration, IT service management, and automation of Atlassian tools.
New Verve Consulting has provided solutions for public and private sector entities, including the Scottish Government, Social Security Scotland, Kantar Global, Mary’s Meals, the University of Dundee, and Skyscanner - among other clients.
Atlassian solutions are used at over 200,000 organisations globally, with 83% of Fortune 500 companies using their software. Their flagship tool, Jira Service Management, has been named as a market leader by Gartner and Capterra.
Nigel Rochford, CEO at New Verve Consulting comments, “Expanding to Dublin gives us an excellent route to a new market. We’re currently ranked the #1 Atlassian Gold Partner in the UK and we’re eager to bring the substantial expertise and knowledge of our solutions team to new clients in the Republic of Ireland.
“We’re delighted to be growing as a business - no mean feat with the impact of the pandemic still being felt by many businesses. Our team continues to be our most valuable asset and they’re also looking forward to working with clients in new territories.
“On a personal level, I’m also super excited with this move, especially as I’m a Dublin native myself!”
Alison Leung, Partner Manager at Atlassian comments, “It’s fantastic to see New Verve Consulting flourishing in the UK and expanding into the Republic of Ireland. We’re looking forward to celebrating their successes as they win business with Irish clients.”
New Verve Consulting has offices at 100 West George Street in Glasgow and 77 Sir John Rogerson's Quay in Dublin.
Notes to Editors
For more information, please contact:
Nigel Rochford, CEO
New Verve Consulting
nigel@newverveconsulting.com
0141 674 9505
About New Verve Consulting
New Verve Consulting is an ambitious and growing company of 15 people operating from offices in Glasgow and Dublin. We specialise in the delivery of solutions and services for the Atlassian software suite.
We help busy organisations unlock the power of their teams with solutions that increase transparency, automate repetitive tasks, and streamline workflows.
Contact
New Verve ConsultingContact
Nigel Rochford
0141 674 9505
newverveconsulting.com
Nigel Rochford
0141 674 9505
newverveconsulting.com
Categories