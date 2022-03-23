Watkins Insurance Group Expands Award-Winning Team with Addition of Eight New Hires
Austin’s Largest Privately-Owned Insurance Agency Adds Staff to Meet Increased Demand for Services
Austin, TX, March 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- As a result of unprecedented population growth in Austin and other areas across Central Texas in recent years, Watkins Insurance Group has seen a steady uptick in demand for the company’s various insurance services and risk management solutions. Today, the largest privately-owned agency in Central Texas is announcing the addition of eight new team members to meet this demand. The new team members will allow Watkins to serve clients with the dedicated personal attention that has been a trademark of the company’s mission since being founded in 1949.
Among the new hires are five property and casualty (P&C) agents: Reed Carlton, Reid Reynolds (Insurance and Risk Advisor), Tye Hardin, Travis Kelley (Risk Manager), and Will Peckham. “The award-winning business insurance professionals at Watkins Insurance Group continue to lead the industry and our community,” said Watkins shareholder and EVP, Andy Webb. “As we grow and add new advisors, we are so proud to be bringing the best talent from across Texas to be a part of our team. Our advisors partner with many of the very best businesses in Austin and Central Texas to help them identify challenges and reach their goals with peace of mind. Whether you are bringing your business to Central Texas now or have been here since 1949 like we have, we look forward to serving the very best businesses in Texas.”
Additionally, Watkins has expanded its Group Benefits department by hiring two Senior Benefits Consultants: Joe Morales and Jeff Kloc. “The addition of two strong group benefits consultants like Joe and Jeff blends perfectly with our next chapter of growth and success,” said Watkins shareholder and Benefits VP Brent Howell. “They both have an impressive track record for innovation, execution, operational excellence and fostering outcomes that drive results. They embody our company culture, and I am excited that they have joined the Watkins team.”
Watkins Insurance Group also announces the hiring of Moises Guedes, J.D. as the agency’s new Claims Manager. Moises brings with him years of claims experience and will be an asset to the growing Claims Advocacy team at Watkins.
“Though the pandemic has had widespread impact on businesses around the globe, I’m proud that our team has been able to survive, and even grow, during this challenging time,” said Patrick Watkins, president of Watkins Insurance Group. “The eight talented new team members who have joined us will help our agency continue to serve the growing and evolving population of Central Texas with the one-on-one guidance our clients have come to know and love. I couldn’t be more grateful to have them onboard.”
About Watkins Insurance Group
Founded in 1949, Watkins Insurance Group is the largest privately-owned independent insurance agency in Central Texas. Headquartered in Austin, Watkins Insurance Group employs insurance professionals in multiple locations, all led by a veteran team of highly experienced senior team members. The agency provides tailored insurance, employee benefit, bond solutions, and wealth protection guidance for businesses and personal risks of all sizes. For more information, visit https://www.watkinsinsurancegroup.com/.
Dshanya Reese
512-452-8877
www.watkinsinsurancegroup.com
