Computer Resources of America – 8 Years Straight on CRN’s 2022 MSP 500 List
CRA Named a Pioneer 250 Company by The Channel Company Annual List
New York, NY, March 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Computer Resources of America, CRA, has been named to the Managed Service Provider, MSP 500 list in the Pioneer Top 250 category. The list is compiled by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company. This is the 8th straight year that CRA has made this exclusive list of the top MSP 500 companies. The Pioneer 250 category identifies leading service providers in North America, those with forward-thinking strategies that drive digital transformation and show a clear ROI.
It's clear that businesses are still recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic but top-rated Managed Service Providers, (MSP’s), such as CRA have demonstrated that they are a lynchpin crucial to success and recovery. MSP’s have helped business partners successfully transition to remote work, maintain continuity in IT operations, and helped employees stay productive. Now, with an increased focus on cybersecurity and cloud practices, business-focused MSP‘s are positioned to leverage leading technologies that demonstrate clear business value and align with best practices and governance standards.
“In addition to having to adjust their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration and security services,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets.”
“The pandemic has been a game-changer on so many levels,” said Chico Ramnarayan, CEO of CRA. “We’ve seen businesses shift strategies and refocus on remote work, cybersecurity and collaborative workplace tools. Our transformative approach to technology and business has helped us grow our product suite and adapt to changing business needs. Much credit goes to our team who have worked tirelessly on the frontlines and behind the scenes.”
About Computer Resources of America
CRA provides professional IT Services to businesses across numerous industries including fintech, non-profit, education, legal and the SMB sector. Our services adhere to all applicable regulatory requirements in terms of security, audit, and reporting. We hold SSAE18 SOC II Type 2 certification and are a CRN Top 250 Elite Tech Company for the last 8 straight years.
Our services draw on our 30-year legacy of supporting businesses to address today's critical business imperatives. Our unique value chain - comprised of industry leading tools, a pragmatic approach to best practices, and a highly skilled workforce - encompasses the full lifecycle of IT services, and ensures that business stakeholders benefit from unparalleled visibility into the lifecycle of their infrastructure estate. CRA is headquartered in NYC and is a certified Minority Business Enterprise. For more information on services, solutions, and resources, contact them at www.consultcra.com and get a free evaluation today.
