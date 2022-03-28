TechFlow Adds Shannon Hagy as Director of Business Development and Capture
Hagy brings deep experience in government contracting with a targeted focus on strategic growth and capture management.
San Diego, CA, March 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- TechFlow, a forward-thinking logistics and digital services solutions company, today announced it has hired Shannon Hagy as Director of Business Development and Capture. Ms. Hagy is the latest addition to TechFlow’s rapidly expanding business development team.
Ms. Hagy brings over 20 years of experience in government contracting. Throughout her career, she has supported multiple customers including the General Services Administration (GSA), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Department of Transportation (DOT), and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). She has built a reputation around her ability to lead strategic growth and capture management initiatives with experience that includes corporate growth through mergers and acquisitions. Ms. Hagy participates in numerous industry organizations and has been heavily involved with both ACT-IAC and AFCEA Bethesda. She was on the board of AFCEA Bethesda for 10 years and was the President from 2015-2017.
As Director for Business Development and Capture at TechFlow, Ms. Hagy will engage with customers and potential customers to identify ways the company can put its innovative solutions to work to help them meet their mission. She will build and lead diverse capture teams across multiple portfolios on major bids while also working on future M&A and Corporate Social Responsibility activities.
“Shannon has built strong relationships in the government based on her genuine care and dedication to the critical work that needs to be done,” said Robert Baum, TechFlow CEO. “We welcome her to our like-minded team of employee-owners, where we share the same passion of supporting our customers’ missions by delivering solutions that look forward and keep all of us always ahead.”
“TechFlow is focused on the future, investing both in cutting edge technology and their employees, and it is an honor to join such an excellent team. I’m excited about the opportunity to leverage our outstanding performance and contribute to exceptional growth in the years to come,” said Hagy. “I look forward to helping to expand the breadth of our customer base by continuing to deliver innovative solutions that meet the mission critical needs of current and future customers.”
About TechFlow
TechFlow, Inc. is an employee-owned company with a track record of over 25 years of success defined by innovation, agility, and proactiveness. The company supports government and commercial sectors as system developers, integrators, and optimizers in the areas of national security, logistics, and digital services. Headquartered in San Diego, CA with offices in Washington DC and throughout the continental United States, TechFlow delivers leading-edge solutions for customers in mission critical markets. TechFlow. Always Ahead. For more visit www.TechFlow.com.
Contact
TechFlowContact
Robert Baum
858-412-8000
techflow.com
