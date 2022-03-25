Genesys Works New York City Welcomes John Ratzan to Its Board of Advisors
New York, NY, March 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Genesys Works, a national social enterprise that connects businesses with emerging young professionals from historically underserved communities, today welcomed John Ratzan to its New York City Board of Advisors. John is a managing director in the Financial Services group at Accenture with over 20 years of strategy, management consulting, innovation, technology capability development and business operations experience.
John brings his deep commitment to opening doors of opportunity and helping young people transform their futures to the Genesys Works NYC Board. Before joining, John expanded Accenture’s national partnership with Genesys Works to New York, bringing interns onto his team serving one of the largest financial services companies in the city.
“At Accenture, we’re committed to a building a diverse workforce—which drives innovation and growth,” said Ratzan. “This aligns with my personal mission to give people from underserved communities the opportunities they don’t always have to build careers in technology. I’m proud to join the Genesys Works NYC Board of Advisors and continue working together to create even more pathways that can transform people’s lives and those of their families and their communities.”
Genesys Works launched its New York City program in 2019. Since then, it has partnered with top companies like Accenture, Mizuho, JP Morgan Chase, and Kirkland & Ellis to provide internships in information technology and business operations to 70 high school students whose career aspirations are too often hampered by lack of access to the skills training, resources, and networks needed to realize their professional goals.
Nationwide, 90 percent of Genesys Works alumni enroll in college immediately after high school, are 3.5 times more likely to earn college degrees and out-earn their peers by 20 percent.
In addition to serving students in New York City, Genesys Works has programs in the Bay Area, Chicago, Houston, Twin Cities and Washington, D.C.
About Genesys Works
Genesys Works provides pathways to career success for emerging young professionals in underserved communities starting their senior year in high school through skills training, meaningful work experiences, and impactful relationships. Our program consists of 8 weeks of technical and professional skills training, paid internships with major companies, college and career coaching, and alumni support to and through college and/or acquiring professional credentials. Our goal is to build career opportunity and economic equality in every community so that all people, regardless of their race, gender, ethnicity, or socioeconomic status, have equitable access to career opportunities leading to sustained economic mobility. Since its founding in 2002, Genesys Works has grown to serve thousands of students annually in Houston, Chicago, Minneapolis/St. Paul, the San Francisco Bay Area, Washington’s National Capital Region, and New York City, and is looking to rapidly expand into 100 cities in the next 10 years. To learn more, visit genesysworks.org.
Contact
Genesys Works NYC
Mike Gross
917-771-2421
https://genesysworks.org/newyork/about-us/
