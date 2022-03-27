Blanche Allure’s Latest Collection: the Pastel Edit
Unique staples for all females.
London, United Kingdom, March 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Blanche Allure is glad to announce its latest addition to the website: a new capsule collection rich in pastel tones and nude nuances following girls and women in their everyday life. This capsule does not forget the important role that sustainability should have in the fashion world, and all the fabrics and trimmings are vegan-friendly and made out of remnants or repurposed polyester.
The wide spectrum of outfits is a medium for the women of Blanche to express themselves through their everyday choices.
The vibe behind this collection is very relaxed, and it is made for those who require an outfit that they can use in their day to day activities whether they may be for a coffee or to work and be able to still feel comfortable throughout such situations.
Eralda Qirjo
+44 7480394495
www.blancheallure.co.uk
