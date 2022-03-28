The Life Raft Group Announces New Board Members
The Life Raft Group (LRG), a patient advocacy organization specializing in GIST (Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor) cancer, welcomed three new members to its Board of Directors: Pat Bonda-Swenson, Santy DiSabatino and Bill Borwegen.
Wayne, NJ, March 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Life Raft Group (LRG), a patient advocacy organization specializing in GIST (Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor) cancer, welcomed three new members to its Board of Directors: Pat Bonda-Swenson, Santy DiSabatino and Bill Borwegen.
Comprised of individuals who are passionately invested in finding a cure for GIST, and to supporting and advocating for patients and caregivers, the LRG Board of Directors welcomes their newest members, and looks forward to working together to fulfill the LRG mission.
To quote Gary Glasser, Board President: “I am excited and frankly humbled to announce the expansion of our board of directors. As our organization and our patient population grows, so does the need to continue to expand our board. It is with great excitement that I welcome Patricia Bonda-Swenson, Santy DiSabatino and Bill Borwegen to the board of the LRG.”
Patricia Bonda-Swenson has been involved as an active member of Life Raft Group since her diagnosis with GIST in 2007. She has served as the NY State patient representative since 2008 and has been a GIST Mentor for about a year. Pat has volunteered for many years for the LRG while still working full time in her 40-year plus career in the Trade Show and Architectural Interior industry.
Santy DiSabatino has been very active in the LRG community as a volunteer. He currently serves as the U.S. Director of the GIST Mentor program, and as a GIST mentor. Santy previously worked as an educator and administrator in a Maryland school system for 36 years.
Bill Borwegen comes to our Board after a successful career developing and managing programs and staff in the nonprofit world. He has an impressive fundraising track record of garnering over $30M in government and private foundation funds. His lobbying efforts both in Washington, DC and across the country have resulted in the passage of dozens of federal and state laws and regulations to protect healthcare and other service sector workers from on-the-job hazards. Since his GIST diagnosis, he has applied this same zeal combined with a strong scientific underpinnings in public health to learn all he can about the latest developments in the field of GIST treatment and research, and how he can contribute to advance medical progress for both providers and patients."
The new members share a passion for supporting the mission of the LRG.
About the Life Raft Group
The Life Raft Group is a non-profit with a simple focus: to cure a form of cancer – GIST (gastrointestinal stromal tumors) – and to help those living with it until then. Our mission is to enhance survival and quality of life for people living with GIST through patient-powered research, education and empowerment and global advocacy efforts.
