Powers Insurance & Risk Management Promotes Two Team Members
St. Louis' largest family-owned insurance agency advances Kate Murphy and Shari Smith.
St. Louis, MO, March 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- POWERS Insurance & Risk Management, one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region, recently promoted Kate Murphy to Licensing Coordinator and Shari Smith to Account Manager for sister company Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA).
Kate Murphy will be responsible for licensing and compliance needs across the country. She will handle carrier appointments, license renewals, and arranging continuing education for the company’s associates. Murphy previously served as an Administrative Assistant at POWERS for the past four years.
Shari Smith was promoted to a newly created position at VIAA where she will manage both commercial and personal lines accounts. She also will assist with quoting and issuing new business policies, as well as work with commercial book roll transfers. Prior to her promotion, Smith served as a Commercial Account Manager at POWERS. She has more than 20 years of customer service experience and is a Certified Insurance Service Representative (CISR).
“Our companies – POWERS and Valley Insurance Agency Alliance – continue to evolve thanks to qualified team members like Kate and Shari,” said POWERS Insurance & Risk Management’s president JD Powers. “We look forward to what they will continue to bring to our organizations in terms of their industry expertise, as well as excellent communication skills.”
POWERS Insurance & Risk Management provides personal and business insurance, surety, and risk management. POWERS founded Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of nearly 150 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois, in 2006. VIAA generates more than $350 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a more than $10 billion national alliance.
POWERS, which was founded in 1991, is located at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information, call (314) 725-1414.
