Blanche Allure’s Unique Mystery Boxes
Blanche Allure’s new and unique innovation of mystery boxes in clothing.
London, United Kingdom, April 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Blanche Allure is glad to announce its latest addition to the website: mystery boxes, a new product created by Blanche Allure to allow women to spice up their wardrobe without the constant overwhelming choice that can easily get too much for any one.
The mystery boxes currently go in 3 types:
-The first of these boxes is the Nude essentials box, a box of nude and pastel-tone clothes of feminine, clean, soft and refined aesthetic.
-The second being the Dare to bare box, cut out adventurous clothing for those as the name implies, who dare to bare.
-The last being the fix box. This box is for those who simply want a quick fix for a weekend event or anything they need for an upcoming event or situation.
Eralda Qirjo
+44 7480394495
www.blancheallure.co.uk
