Murphy Business Announces, Top Producer and Multi-Million Dollar Club Award Recipients
Clearwater, FL, March 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Murphy Business has announced the winners of its 2021 "Top Producers" and "Multi-Million Dollar Club" awards.
Congratulations to all of the award recipients on their outstanding achievements in assisting business owners and buyers to realize their goals. This year's Top Producers include Murphy Business Brokers from across the United States and Canada, many of whom have closed transactions worth millions of dollars. The Multi-Million Dollar Club recognizes the Business Brokers who have closed transactions in excess of $2 million. Murphy Business is honored to recognize these individuals for their dedication to aiding their clients in achieving their objectives.
“We are proud of our longstanding tradition of excellence in the field of business brokerage. Our brokers have a deep understanding of the intricacies of buying and selling businesses, and they use this knowledge to serve our clients with the utmost honesty and professionalism. We are proud to see so many of them being recognized for their achievements. Congratulations to our award recipients and all Murphy associates on another record-breaking year!” said Murphy Business CEO and President, Tom Coba.
The prestigious "Top Producers" award was given to the top 15 Business Brokers in the Murphy Business network who delivered excellent client service and concluded high-value transactions. The honorees are listed below:
Dan Bauer (MN)
Ron Buck (NC)
Bruce Burns (NM)
Daz Connell (NJ)
Celine Dufresne (FL)
Phil Eleson (KY)
Teresa Farrell (OR)
Hal Feder (VA)
John Kraft (FL)
Peggy Kragh (MT)
Jacob Petersen (MN)
Gordon Schofield (ON)
Pat Steffl (MN)
Jesse Stone (SC)
Cheryl Venezia (NJ)
Congratulations to the following Murphy Business Brokers named the 2021 members of the Multi-Million Dollar Club. These Brokers had to complete more than $2 million in transaction value in 2021 to be recognized members of the brokerage firm's "Multi-Million Dollar Club."
Dan Bauer (MN)
Ron Buck (NC)
Bruce Burns (NM)
Michael Carrozza (OH)
Joe Chiarello (NJ& PA)
Russell Cohen (FL)
Daz Connell (NJ)
Celine Dufresne (FL)
Jim Dunmire (FL)
Phil Eleson (KY)
Judy Elrod (WA)
Louis Falzarano (NJ)
Teresa Farrell (OR)
Hal Feder (VA)
Andres Fischer (FL)
Terry Flanagan (FL)
Shannon Foust (OH)
Steven Fylypchuk (AB)
Richard Gadberry (TX)
Rich Giles (TX)
Rey Gonzales (SD)
Dan Gore (FL)
Richard Halterman II (VA)
David Hamm (MO)
Anton Joro (FL)
Arturo Kalb (BC)
John Kraft (FL)
Peggy Kragh (MT)
Kevin Lehmann (NJ)
John Maslanik (MT)
Russell Miller (NJ)
Andy Montgomery (TX)
Bryan Mulder (SD)
Jacob Petersen (MN)
Ken Pokorny (TX)
Mark Pothier (NS
Michele Pouliot (FL)
Mark Purtee (FL)
Michael Rooney (IA)
Tully Ryan (NC)
Justin Sandridge (MD)
Gordon Schofield (ON)
Marvin Slovacek (UT)
David Smith (SC)
Jennifer Smith (MO)
Brian Southworth (WA)
Sheila Spangler (ID)
Pat Steffl (MN)
Jesse Stone (SC)
Lonnie Veasley (FL)
Cheryl Venezia (NJ)
Fred Walker (VA)
Bill White (OH)
Ken Whitley (MI)
Congratulations to the 2021 Top Producers and Multi-Million Dollar Club award recipients.
Murphy Business offers entrepreneurs a unique opportunity to own their business with a unit franchise model. The corporate office provides extensive training to franchisees and their agents, as well as initial and ongoing marketing efforts, allowing the franchise owner the means to focus on the most important aspect of their business: spending more time with their clients. Murphy Business is committed to providing entrepreneurs with the support they need to be successful. For more information about this unique opportunity, visit murphyfranchise.com.
For more information on Murphy Business & Financial Corporation LLC and the services to business owners and business buyers, please visit murphybusiness.com.
About Murphy Business & Financial Corporation LLC
Clearwater, Florida-based Murphy Business & Financial Corporation LLC is a full-service business brokerage firm facilitating business transfers, consulting, valuations, mergers and acquisitions. Closing deals at a higher ratio than the business brokerage industry average for over 25 years.
Murphy Business offers entrepreneurs a unique opportunity to own their business with a unit franchise model. The corporate office provides extensive training to franchisees and their agents, as well as initial and ongoing marketing efforts, allowing the franchise owner the means to focus on the most important aspect of their business: spending more time with their clients. Murphy Business is committed to providing entrepreneurs with the support they need to be successful. For more information about this unique opportunity, visit murphyfranchise.com.
For more information on Murphy Business & Financial Corporation LLC and the services to business owners and business buyers, please visit murphybusiness.com.
About Murphy Business & Financial Corporation LLC
Clearwater, Florida-based Murphy Business & Financial Corporation LLC is a full-service business brokerage firm facilitating business transfers, consulting, valuations, mergers and acquisitions. Closing deals at a higher ratio than the business brokerage industry average for over 25 years.
Contact
Evelyn Correa
727-725-7090
murphybusiness.com
