Yacht Brokers Association of America Launches The Guide Online
Annapolis, MD, March 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On March 29, 2022, the Yacht Brokers Association of America (YBAA) launched its online version of The Guide—a reference and training tool for the professional practice of yacht brokerage and sales. Yacht sales professionals can now access The Guide Online at any time through a digital learning system while mastering topics at their own pace. Five different modules cover the following core competencies: The Broker’s Responsibility, Broker Transactions, Technical Knowledge, Laws and Regulations, and Ethics & Business Practices.
Perfect for onboarding new brokers, The Guide Online provides comprehensive and effective instruction that allows companies to augment their current training practices or use it as a means for delivering continuing education. The learner-centered online format is complete with interactive content, downloadable resources, and end-of-module quizzes equipped with a certificate of completion. Additionally, controlled access gives users the comfort of added security with a personalized User ID and password protection.
“As someone who is always on the go, I find this new technology extremely valuable to yacht brokers. The Guide has always been a hard copy of brokerage knowledge but now as times are changing, we’ve been able to develop this digital platform,” said JP Skov, executive director of YBAA, “YBAA is steadily growing with new advancements like The Guide Online. We are able to learn and educate ourselves at a higher level when it comes to conducting fast paced business.”
Members and non-members of the association are welcome to subscribe to The Guide Online. Available per module or at an affordable packaged rate, individuals can access the content for approximately 120 days from the purchase date. The printed three-ring-binder publication version of The Guide is a must have for any office and is still available for purchase.
To order a subscription or purchase the Guide, visit YBAA’s website at ybaa.org.
About The Yacht Brokers Association of America
The Yacht Brokers Association of America, Inc. (YBAA) was founded in 1920 and exists to unite Yacht Sales Professionals throughout North America in order to: establish, promote, and enforce high standards of professional competence, character, and ethical conduct; foster public recognition of, and support for, YBAA and its member brokers; facilitate cooperation among member brokers; and enhance each member's success. Learn more about YBAA at ybaa.org.
Contact: JP Skov, Executive Director
jpskov@ybaa.org
410-940-6349
Perfect for onboarding new brokers, The Guide Online provides comprehensive and effective instruction that allows companies to augment their current training practices or use it as a means for delivering continuing education. The learner-centered online format is complete with interactive content, downloadable resources, and end-of-module quizzes equipped with a certificate of completion. Additionally, controlled access gives users the comfort of added security with a personalized User ID and password protection.
“As someone who is always on the go, I find this new technology extremely valuable to yacht brokers. The Guide has always been a hard copy of brokerage knowledge but now as times are changing, we’ve been able to develop this digital platform,” said JP Skov, executive director of YBAA, “YBAA is steadily growing with new advancements like The Guide Online. We are able to learn and educate ourselves at a higher level when it comes to conducting fast paced business.”
Members and non-members of the association are welcome to subscribe to The Guide Online. Available per module or at an affordable packaged rate, individuals can access the content for approximately 120 days from the purchase date. The printed three-ring-binder publication version of The Guide is a must have for any office and is still available for purchase.
To order a subscription or purchase the Guide, visit YBAA’s website at ybaa.org.
About The Yacht Brokers Association of America
The Yacht Brokers Association of America, Inc. (YBAA) was founded in 1920 and exists to unite Yacht Sales Professionals throughout North America in order to: establish, promote, and enforce high standards of professional competence, character, and ethical conduct; foster public recognition of, and support for, YBAA and its member brokers; facilitate cooperation among member brokers; and enhance each member's success. Learn more about YBAA at ybaa.org.
Contact: JP Skov, Executive Director
jpskov@ybaa.org
410-940-6349
Contact
YBAAContact
JP Skov
410-940-6345
www.ybaa.org
JP Skov
410-940-6345
www.ybaa.org
Categories