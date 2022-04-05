Strategenics Becomes Atlassian Gold Solution Partner
Australian tech consulting and services company Strategenics has achieved Atlassian’s Gold Solution Partner status.
Brisbane, Australia, April 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Strategenics team is pleased to announce their official Gold Solution Partner status by Atlassian, The Strategenics team is pleased to announce their official Gold Solution Partner status by Atlassian, a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software including Jira Software, Confluence, and Jira Service Management with over 225,0000 customers worldwide.
The Gold Solution Partner status is a significant achievement, with currently hundreds of official partners globally and approximately only 10 in Australia and New Zealand holding the status. Qualifying for the partner statuses requires meeting specific individual certifications and sales volume thresholds, in order to demonstrate a team’s skills and experience in executing various Atlassian solutions and services.
Strategenics has specialised in consulting and tech solutions since 2009 and began focusing on strategically building their Atlassian product strength and portfolio from 2018, delivering a range of services that include helping business teams better manage customer service desks; implement enterprise-grade agile project management; and manage enterprise governance, risk, and compliance (GRC).
Chris Mills, founder and Managing Director of Strategenics said “Our amazing team members are central to our success. Along with that, powerful Atlassian products like Jira and Confluence have been our 'secret sauce' to successfully deliver complex digital solutions for customers over the last 10 years. Our knowledge of how to improve collaboration between customers and teams has grown significantly, and this achievement of Atlassian Gold Partner status is recognition of our strong dedication to our customer values of Smarter, Faster, Better, Together, with Purpose.”
“The last 12 months have been particularly exciting for us, and I can say with confidence that our team has worked hard and passionately to deliver excellent solutions for our customers. The best part is we’ve had a lot of fun on the projects we've worked on, so this achievement feels like the icing on the cake,” says Ashley Pitt, senior Atlassian consultant at Strategenics.
Get in touch with Strategenics to learn more about which Atlassian solutions and services can help your team thrive.
