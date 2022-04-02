Red Hook Container Terminal Announces Operating Performance Results for Its Fleet of 10 Heavy-Duty Zero Emission Battery Electric Terminal Tractors
Single Largest Deployment of Heavy-Duty Zero Emission Terminal Tractors in Eastern United States; First Deployment at a Port Authority of NY and NJ Marine Terminal.
Port Newark, NJ, April 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Red Hook Container Terminals LLC announced today the results of the first full quarter of operating performance data for its fleet of ten (10) BYD Motors heavy-duty zero-emission battery electric terminal tractors being operated at its container terminal in Port Newark, New Jersey. Red Hook’s electric fleet achieved an 81% decline in fuel costs and a 90% drop in climate altering CO2 emissions, compared to previous performance with diesel-powered vehicles. The Red Hook fleet represents the single largest deployment of zero-emission battery electric terminal tractors in the eastern United States and the first at a Port Authority of New York and New Jersey marine terminal.
“I am happy to report that the operating results for the BYD battery electric terminal tractors are truly outstanding,” said Mike Stamatis, President & CEO of Red Hook Container Terminal LLC. “We have recorded an 81% decline in fuel costs and a 90% decline in CO2 emissions, all while achieving 100% uptime of our terminal tractor fleet. The BYD terminal tractors and Amply Power control systems are both working perfectly. We are now pursuing additional emission reduction projects in Red Hook’s drive to net zero by 2025.”
The battery electric tractors are being used to move cargo containers at the Red Hook Marine Terminal in Port Newark, as well as to make runs to the other terminals at Port Newark and Port Elizabeth, and to run to the Millennium Marine Rail facility.
Managed charging, provided by partner AMPLY Power’s OMEGA software system, has been key to maintaining low fueling costs and ensuring vehicles are charged and ready to operate at the beginning of each shift. OMEGA optimizes charging for low costs while keeping the amount of electricity drawn at the site within peak load limits; the software also manages the charging operation to identify and resolve any problems that may otherwise go unnoticed.
“The Red Hook Terminal and the Port of Newark are a great proving ground for BYD’s advanced and innovative battery electric technology. These results show that a hard-at-work operation like the Red Hook Terminal, and the community it serves, benefits from eliminating carbon from our atmosphere,” said Patrick Duan, Senior Vice President Operations, BYD North America. “Congratulations to the Red Hook Terminal and Port of Newark for achieving these very positive results.”
About Red Hook Terminals LLC
Red Hook Terminals LLC is a multi-faceted marine terminal developer, operator, stevedore and operator of the Cross-Harbor Barging Operation with three facilities in the Port of NY/NJ complex and operations in Freeport, Texas and Baltimore, Maryland. With cargo handling capabilities and productivity second to none in the Port of NY&NJ, Red Hook Terminals is able to handle any type or size cargo. Whether it is a bulk commodity such as aggregates, steel or lumber, reefer cargo, containers, yachts, heavy lifts, autos, high and heavy (lolo and roro), OOG or special project cargoes, Red Hook Terminals is uniquely positioned to serve the needs of our customers. Red Hook is also leading the way in the development of and use of clean energy and technology, such as the largest dedicated off-shore wind port project in the Port of NY/NJ to serve the needs of the emerging off-shore wind industry in the United States, and the first and largest deployment of heavy-duty zero emission yard tractors along the eastern seaboard of the United States and the first at a Port of NY&NJ marine terminal.
About BYD
The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, the world’s leading electric vehicle company, is dedicated to creating a “total solution.” Globally, BYD is committed to corporate social responsibility, deeply monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We only select suppliers and dealers who share our commitment to just labor practices, human rights standards and the environment.
