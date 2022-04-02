PaymentsEd Appoints Michael Hursta of PricewaterhouseCoopers to Merchant Advisory Board
PaymentsEd, a non-profit organization focusing on delivering educational and networking opportunities to card-not-present (CNP) payment professionals, recently appointed Michael Hursta, Managing Director at PricewaterhouseCoopers, to its Merchant Advisory Board.
Grove, OK, April 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- PaymentsEd, a non-profit organization focusing on delivering educational and networking opportunities to card-not-present (CNP) payment professionals, recently appointed Michael Hursta, Managing Director at PricewaterhouseCoopers, to its Merchant Advisory Board. All Board members are charged with delivering high-level educational and networking opportunities for tenured payments professionals and those just beginning their careers.
“I’m honored to join the PaymentsEd Board and support its mission of education, leading practices, and professional networking," Hursta said. "It’s a unique organization that has stayed true to these themes for over 30 years, and yet continues to reinvent itself to stay responsive to the latest trends and needs of the merchant payment community.”
Michael Hursta is a Managing Director at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) leading merchant payments strategy within PwC’s financial services transformation practice. Prior to PwC, Michael led North America payment acceptance at Amazon and was the general manager for global prepaid solutions at First Data.
“We are pleased to add Michael to our Merchant Advisory Board as he brings a breadth of knowledge from the payment ecosystem to our board.” said Laura Lively, Executive Director for PaymentsEd. “We look forward to tapping his expertise as we further develop educational and networking opportunities that benefit our merchants.”
The group’s main event is the PaymentsEd 2022 Forum in Washington D.C. from August 8-10, 2022. It’s the industry’s only event focused solely on educational and networking opportunities for payments professionals in a non-sales environment. The event gives attendees access to industry leaders and educational content that helps them to grow in their careers and become more successful and effective in their job.
“It’s an exciting time in the payments industry as the rate of innovation has never been higher," Hursta went on today. "The PaymentsEd Forum is fantastic venue for anyone who wants to learn more about how payments are transforming, how this is going to impact customer preferences, and what you need to do to stay in front of it.”
To learn more about the PaymentsEd Forum visit: www.paymentsed.org. Also, send a request to join our LinkedIn Group: Payments Education Forum.
About PaymentsEd
For more than three decades, PaymentsEd has been the leading source for card-not-present education (CNP). PaymentsEd is strictly for educational and networking, providing premium sessions that give merchants relevant insight into current CNP trends, regulations and processes, as well as strategies to reduce risk and fraud without compromising revenue and customer loyalty.
“I’m honored to join the PaymentsEd Board and support its mission of education, leading practices, and professional networking," Hursta said. "It’s a unique organization that has stayed true to these themes for over 30 years, and yet continues to reinvent itself to stay responsive to the latest trends and needs of the merchant payment community.”
Michael Hursta is a Managing Director at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) leading merchant payments strategy within PwC’s financial services transformation practice. Prior to PwC, Michael led North America payment acceptance at Amazon and was the general manager for global prepaid solutions at First Data.
“We are pleased to add Michael to our Merchant Advisory Board as he brings a breadth of knowledge from the payment ecosystem to our board.” said Laura Lively, Executive Director for PaymentsEd. “We look forward to tapping his expertise as we further develop educational and networking opportunities that benefit our merchants.”
The group’s main event is the PaymentsEd 2022 Forum in Washington D.C. from August 8-10, 2022. It’s the industry’s only event focused solely on educational and networking opportunities for payments professionals in a non-sales environment. The event gives attendees access to industry leaders and educational content that helps them to grow in their careers and become more successful and effective in their job.
“It’s an exciting time in the payments industry as the rate of innovation has never been higher," Hursta went on today. "The PaymentsEd Forum is fantastic venue for anyone who wants to learn more about how payments are transforming, how this is going to impact customer preferences, and what you need to do to stay in front of it.”
To learn more about the PaymentsEd Forum visit: www.paymentsed.org. Also, send a request to join our LinkedIn Group: Payments Education Forum.
About PaymentsEd
For more than three decades, PaymentsEd has been the leading source for card-not-present education (CNP). PaymentsEd is strictly for educational and networking, providing premium sessions that give merchants relevant insight into current CNP trends, regulations and processes, as well as strategies to reduce risk and fraud without compromising revenue and customer loyalty.
Contact
PaymentsEd ForumContact
Laura Lively
612-802-7073
paymentsed.org
Laura Lively
612-802-7073
paymentsed.org
Categories