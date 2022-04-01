Unity Communications Named AT&T Alliance Channel Champion for 2022
Gilbert, AZ, April 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- AT&T recently announced the year’s Alliance Channel Solution Provider Champions, and Unity Communications has earned the Bronze Champion status for 2022 for its sales and customer success for the fiscal year 2021.
AT&T acknowledges 62 firms as top leaders in the program that displayed a strong commitment to success, leveraging the AT&T brand power and helping its customers transform their businesses.
As a qualified Solution Provider for eight years, Unity Communications offers a one-stop-shop for mobility and telecom services with guaranteed service delivery above expectations for each client. With assets nationwide and knowledge about AT&T business suites and capabilities, the company positions itself as a global partner for businesses looking to streamline complex systems and bring success through AT&T’s technological advances, hardware, software, and services.
Unity Communications is a proud member of the AT&T Global Network as a qualified Solution Provider, chosen for eight years running (2014-2022).
About Unity Communications
Unity Communications is an award-winning BPO company that focuses on sales support, customer service, accounting, health care, and back-office services. With experience that spans multiple industries, such as e-commerce, technology, retail, financial technology (FinTech), and software as a service (SaaS), the company specializes in creating processes that make business operations efficient.
Founded by Patrick Brown in 2009, the company has evolved from a startup into an international BPO firm, serving small and medium businesses to Fortune 500 companies across the globe. Unity Communications forms co-innovation partnerships with clients looking to outsource for the first time and need a “white glove” experience.
Patrick Brown
480-550-8700
https://www.unity-connect.com
1530 E. Williams Field Rd. # 201
Gilbert, Arizona 85295
