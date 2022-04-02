Innovative Business Leader Joins My Possibilities as Chief Operating Officer
On Feb. 7, innovative and collaborative business leader Eduvijes Rose Perez joined My Possibilities as Chief Operating Officer.
Plano, TX, April 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Having a business operations mindset and passion for diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging, Eduvijes Rose Perez has found her new home at My Possibilities (MP) where she can continue to make an impact in the community. In her professional career, she has focused her work on many different industries which helped support the Dallas community. As Director of Continuous Process Improvement at Year Up, Eduvijes led the nonprofit through streamlining efficiency and methodology in the workplace while ensuring a culture of excellence by creating and executing practices that empowered staff. In addition to managing the operations side of Year Up, Eduvijes also served as a coach for a small number of current students who attended Year Up. Her entrepreneurial aptitude led her to co-own CE Financial Group LLC where she continues to help organizations increase their earning capacity through data.
MP is growing and with that comes the need for progression to continue making a difference in the community. This is the first time the organization has added the Chief Operating Officer role which is significant in allowing MP to maintain a community-centric focus. This focus will elevate expanding My Possibilities’ partnerships and visibility. Value of the IDD (Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities) community and unique talents will continue to shine as MP expands the outreach bubble. The focus is on intentional action more than growth; this is done by having listening voices, active participation from all stakeholders, and sitting in the space of technology. "My Possibilities is at a crucial point in our journey as we prepare for physical and qualitative growth to support our HIPsters," said Michael Thomas, Executive Director of My Possibilities. "Eduvijes joining MP is more than just adding another person to the leadership team. She is a respected leader in the nonprofit community who brings experience in financial and operational excellence. We are elated to have her!"
With such a diverse professional background, Eduvijes brings a wide range of experience that will positively impact My Possibilities. "We are thrilled that Eduvijes has joined My Possibilities. Her extensive operations and finance background along with her proven success will be an immediate asset in My Possibilities' fast-paced environment," said Karen Wald, Chair of Board of Directors.
As a Dallas native and active community member, you can find Eduvijes Rose Perez supporting women in public office, sitting on area school Site-Based Decision Making teams, and chairing fundraising efforts. "Joining MP for me is about extending the inclusivity conversation. Being a woman of color, I actively see changes in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging, but we need more," said Eduvijes. "The leadership lens I bring to MP is to build a standardized scaled business model that elevates support for HIPster in communities. Our goal is to see people with IDD valued for their unique talents in more significant numbers."
About My Possibilities
My Possibilities is a North Texas for-cause 501(c)(3) organization that serves as a pioneering leader in vocational education for adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities throughout North Texas. To learn more, visit mypossibilities.org.
