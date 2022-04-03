Blanche Allure Sets by Example on World Health Week
Blanche Allure’s statement on how it may set by example in celebration of world health week.
London, United Kingdom, April 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In celebration of World Health week Blanche Allure wishes to set by example for others, on the steps they took to help and do their part in the environment of the world in which all people share, in more than just one way but in as many facets as possible. This is not a surprise as Blanche Allure is founded on sustainable clothing for all women.
This of course, leads to the first way in which Blanche Allure prioritises the environment being its entire clothing line being built upon sustainable materials. Not only that, but Blanche Allure is using Ecologi, to offset the environmental impact of its workforce and production which is kept as little as possible as is, on top of the already stated sustainable clothing to be a truly carbon positive brand.
Ultimately, being carbon positive in today’s age no matter how small is of upmost importance so that no matter how far one may grow in the future they can grow with the carbon positive values that they began with.
Eralda Qirjo
+44 7480394495
www.blancheallure.co.uk
