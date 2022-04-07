Lifewit's Newest Blog: BPA Pollution and How to Alleviate It
Lifewit, an online homeware brand, recently posted a blog discussing the harm caused by BPA to the environment. The company also lists some tips for reducing exposure to BPA and introduces their newly launched BPA-free plastic storage sets.
Dover, DE, April 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A series of studies have proven that BPA in the environment can be harmful to wildlife, especially to aquatic organisms, both freshwater and marine. A 2015 paper states that BPA can interfere with the function of the endocrine system, affecting puberty, ovulation, and may even lead to infertility. In the body of an organism, BPA can mimic estrogen and androgen, threatening the reproductive potential of female and male.
Considering the potential hazards of BPA, it would be wise to restrict the use of BPA as much as possible. A feasible way to do this is to actively purchase products that do not contain such harmful chemicals.
In the blog, Lifewit recommended two of its plastic products, the 8pcs Fridge Organizer and the 25 PCS Drawer Organizer Set. Both of them are recently released and made of high quality polystyrene plastic that is BPA free. With the crystal-like plastic material, these organizers are waterproof, sturdy, and completely transparent allowing users to find what they want more quickly. Besides, what the company utilizes to manufacture their refrigerator storage bins is PET, a plastic approved by the Food and Drug Administration for food contact. Therefore, people can use these products with no worries.
One customer described their experience of the product by saying, ”Excellent value, excellent product. Durable & work very well in all drawers. These make organizing easy. Highly recommended & definitely would buy again."
Lifewit thrives to change the perspective of lifestyle by offering more options to keep things organized and adjusted with customer’s way of living. Visit Lifewit’s official website and product line up on Amazon to explore more.
About Lifewit
Life is all about compromises. You find yourself in the midst of the constant hustle. Playing by the rules, not by your own choice. But inside your own dwelling, you can find your own rhythm and genuinely be yourself. At Lifewit, we offer homeware solutions that help you enjoy a genuine, comfortable life. Rather than disrupting your natural daily rhythm, we exist to help you create space that is in tune with your own rhythm. For more information, please visit lifewit.com. Follow along on social channels: TikTok @lifewit_homeware; Facebook:@lifewit_homeware; Instagram:@lifewit_homeware; YouTube:@Lifewit
Reference
● Santangeli, Stefania et al. “Transgenerational effects of BPA on female reproduction.” The Science of the total environment vol. 685 (2019): 1294-1305. doi:10.1016/j.scitotenv.2019.06.029
● Huo, Xiaona et al. “Bisphenol-A and Female Infertility: A Possible Role of Gene-Environment Interactions.” International journal of environmental research and public health vol. 12,9 11101-16. 7 Sep. 2015, doi:10.3390/ijerph120911101
● Huang, Xin et al. “Molecular mechanism of Bisphenol A on androgen receptor antagonism.” Toxicology in vitro : an international journal published in association with BIBRA vol. 61 (2019): 104621. doi:10.1016/j.tiv.2019.104621
● Liu, Yali et al. “Bioaccumulation and reproductive toxicity of bisphenol A in male-pregnant seahorse (Hippocampus erectus) at environmentally relevant concentrations.” The Science of the total environment vol. 753 (2021): 141805. doi:10.1016/j.scitotenv.2020.141805
● Taylor, Julia A et al. “Interactive Effects of Perinatal BPA or DES and Adult Testosterone and Estradiol Exposure on Adult Urethral Obstruction and Bladder, Kidney, and Prostate Pathology in Male Mice.” International journal of molecular sciences vol. 21,11 3902. 30 May. 2020, doi:10.3390/ijms21113902
● Nagel, Susan C, and John J Bromfield. “Bisphenol a: a model endocrine disrupting chemical with a new potential mechanism of action.” Endocrinology vol. 154,6 (2013): 1962-4. doi:10.1210/en.2013-1370
● Erler, Cheryl, and Julie Novak. “Bisphenol a exposure: human risk and health policy.” Journal of pediatric nursing vol. 25,5 (2010): 400-7. doi:10.1016/j.pedn.2009.05.006
Considering the potential hazards of BPA, it would be wise to restrict the use of BPA as much as possible. A feasible way to do this is to actively purchase products that do not contain such harmful chemicals.
In the blog, Lifewit recommended two of its plastic products, the 8pcs Fridge Organizer and the 25 PCS Drawer Organizer Set. Both of them are recently released and made of high quality polystyrene plastic that is BPA free. With the crystal-like plastic material, these organizers are waterproof, sturdy, and completely transparent allowing users to find what they want more quickly. Besides, what the company utilizes to manufacture their refrigerator storage bins is PET, a plastic approved by the Food and Drug Administration for food contact. Therefore, people can use these products with no worries.
One customer described their experience of the product by saying, ”Excellent value, excellent product. Durable & work very well in all drawers. These make organizing easy. Highly recommended & definitely would buy again."
Lifewit thrives to change the perspective of lifestyle by offering more options to keep things organized and adjusted with customer’s way of living. Visit Lifewit’s official website and product line up on Amazon to explore more.
About Lifewit
Life is all about compromises. You find yourself in the midst of the constant hustle. Playing by the rules, not by your own choice. But inside your own dwelling, you can find your own rhythm and genuinely be yourself. At Lifewit, we offer homeware solutions that help you enjoy a genuine, comfortable life. Rather than disrupting your natural daily rhythm, we exist to help you create space that is in tune with your own rhythm. For more information, please visit lifewit.com. Follow along on social channels: TikTok @lifewit_homeware; Facebook:@lifewit_homeware; Instagram:@lifewit_homeware; YouTube:@Lifewit
Reference
● Santangeli, Stefania et al. “Transgenerational effects of BPA on female reproduction.” The Science of the total environment vol. 685 (2019): 1294-1305. doi:10.1016/j.scitotenv.2019.06.029
● Huo, Xiaona et al. “Bisphenol-A and Female Infertility: A Possible Role of Gene-Environment Interactions.” International journal of environmental research and public health vol. 12,9 11101-16. 7 Sep. 2015, doi:10.3390/ijerph120911101
● Huang, Xin et al. “Molecular mechanism of Bisphenol A on androgen receptor antagonism.” Toxicology in vitro : an international journal published in association with BIBRA vol. 61 (2019): 104621. doi:10.1016/j.tiv.2019.104621
● Liu, Yali et al. “Bioaccumulation and reproductive toxicity of bisphenol A in male-pregnant seahorse (Hippocampus erectus) at environmentally relevant concentrations.” The Science of the total environment vol. 753 (2021): 141805. doi:10.1016/j.scitotenv.2020.141805
● Taylor, Julia A et al. “Interactive Effects of Perinatal BPA or DES and Adult Testosterone and Estradiol Exposure on Adult Urethral Obstruction and Bladder, Kidney, and Prostate Pathology in Male Mice.” International journal of molecular sciences vol. 21,11 3902. 30 May. 2020, doi:10.3390/ijms21113902
● Nagel, Susan C, and John J Bromfield. “Bisphenol a: a model endocrine disrupting chemical with a new potential mechanism of action.” Endocrinology vol. 154,6 (2013): 1962-4. doi:10.1210/en.2013-1370
● Erler, Cheryl, and Julie Novak. “Bisphenol a exposure: human risk and health policy.” Journal of pediatric nursing vol. 25,5 (2010): 400-7. doi:10.1016/j.pedn.2009.05.006
Contact
LifewitContact
Linda Yao
+86 1-575-089-0059
www.lifewit.com/
Linda Yao
+86 1-575-089-0059
www.lifewit.com/
Categories