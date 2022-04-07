GeoComm Achieves Esri ArcGIS Indoors Specialty Designation
St. Cloud, MN, April 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- GeoComm, provider of Public Safety Location Intelligence®, is pleased to announce it has achieved the ArcGIS Indoors Specialty designation from Esri. The designation recognizes GeoComm’s expertise in indoor mapping and location analytics, along with its implementation of solutions and services using ArcGIS Indoors.
GeoComm Indoor Maps are the next level of precise location information, delivering visual representation of indoor spaces to telecommunicators and first responders. Much more than an address point on a map, GeoComm Indoor Maps improves situational awareness and response times by giving responders detailed information about a structure, such as room names, stairwell locations and relevant point locations.
“As an Esri partner for nearly 25 years, we’re proud to continue developing and delivering industry-leading GIS solutions and services on the ArcGIS system,” said Jody Sayre, GeoComm Vice President of Public Safety GIS Content. “Our experts work closely with Esri on evolving technology for public safety use, and the life-saving features of GeoComm Indoor Maps is one example of that.”
The ArcGIS Indoor Specialty is the newest designation earned by GeoComm, following its announcement earning Esri’s ArcGIS System Ready Specialty.
About GeoComm: GeoComm, provider of Public Safety Location Intelligence®, serves local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping keep more than 100 million people safe. Over the last 26 years, GeoComm’s public safety GIS systems have routed emergency calls to the appropriate 9-1-1 call centers, mapped callers’ locations on tactical emergency response mapping displays, and guided emergency responders to accident scenes on in-vehicle mapping and navigation applications within police, fire, and ambulance vehicles. In addition, our statewide NG9-1-1 GIS project footprint has expanded to include 17 statewide projects across the country. Visit www.geocomm.com to learn more about GeoComm and our Public Safety Location Intelligence® offerings.
GeoComm Indoor Maps are the next level of precise location information, delivering visual representation of indoor spaces to telecommunicators and first responders. Much more than an address point on a map, GeoComm Indoor Maps improves situational awareness and response times by giving responders detailed information about a structure, such as room names, stairwell locations and relevant point locations.
“As an Esri partner for nearly 25 years, we’re proud to continue developing and delivering industry-leading GIS solutions and services on the ArcGIS system,” said Jody Sayre, GeoComm Vice President of Public Safety GIS Content. “Our experts work closely with Esri on evolving technology for public safety use, and the life-saving features of GeoComm Indoor Maps is one example of that.”
The ArcGIS Indoor Specialty is the newest designation earned by GeoComm, following its announcement earning Esri’s ArcGIS System Ready Specialty.
About GeoComm: GeoComm, provider of Public Safety Location Intelligence®, serves local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping keep more than 100 million people safe. Over the last 26 years, GeoComm’s public safety GIS systems have routed emergency calls to the appropriate 9-1-1 call centers, mapped callers’ locations on tactical emergency response mapping displays, and guided emergency responders to accident scenes on in-vehicle mapping and navigation applications within police, fire, and ambulance vehicles. In addition, our statewide NG9-1-1 GIS project footprint has expanded to include 17 statewide projects across the country. Visit www.geocomm.com to learn more about GeoComm and our Public Safety Location Intelligence® offerings.
Contact
GeoCommContact
Susan Becker
320-240-0040
www.geocomm.com
Susan Becker
320-240-0040
www.geocomm.com
Categories