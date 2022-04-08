National Announces President & COO Misty Gregarek Wins Titan 100 Award
Greenwood Village, CO, April 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- National Corporate Housing, a global leader in corporate furnished housing, is proud to announce that its COO and President Misty Gregarek has been named a 2022 Titan 100 award winner.
Announced by Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP, the Titan 100 program recognizes Colorado’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry, using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2022 Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 34,000 individuals and generate over $22 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on June 2nd, 2022, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
“These passionate and driven Titans of industry exemplify the true definition of leadership. We honor them for their unwavering commitment to building their businesses, shaping our communities, and making Colorado a better place to work and live,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
Over the past 15 years, Gregarek has helped shape National as she rose to leadership through many different roles, including HR Manager, HR Director, VP of HR, Senior Vice President of HR, Chief Talent Officer, and President and COO. Her various roles have helped shape the dynamic culture National has by focusing on associate satisfaction and exceptional customer service. In her current role, she oversees corporate housing, company operations, consulting on global business acquisitions, associate mentoring programs, and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
“I am honored to be recognized among this prestigious group of leaders. My focus has always been on coaching our people to excellence, and by improving myself, I can continue to influence our staff and bring out the best in team National. I will continue to focus on new ways to grow and lead team National in 2022 and beyond,” said Gregarek.
Gregarek will be honored at the Titan 100 awards on June 2nd, 2022, at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum located in Denver, CO. Wings Over the Rockies is located on the former grounds of Lowry Air Force Base. The museum is housed in the historic Hangar No. 1, built in 1939, and features dozens of historic airplanes, space vehicles, and interactive exhibits. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Colorado business community.
“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan 100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Colorado business community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in Colorado and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Pete Aden Partner at Wipfli.
About National Corporate Housing
Founded in 1999, National Corporate Housing is a global multi-brand corporate housing company that provides fully furnished, temporary housing throughout the United States, Canada, EMEA, APAC, and Latin America. National's unique business model offers a Single Source Solution® for temporary living, including furnished apartments, international serviced apartments, rental assistance, destination services, corporate travel, insurance housing, and talent solutions.
For more information, please visit NationalCorporateHousing.com.
Contact Information: media@NationalCorporateHousing.com
