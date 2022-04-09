Yard Management Solutions Named MODEX 2022 Innovation Award Finalist
For the fifth year in a row Yard Management Solutions received recognition as an award finalist for "Best IT Innovation" at an MHI trade show.
Duluth, GA, April 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- For the fifth year in a row Yard Management Solutions received recognition as an award finalist for "Best IT Innovation" at an MHI trade show. MODEX 2022 took place in Atlanta, Georgia from March 28th-31st and was attended by logistics, supply chain, and material handling professionals from the world's leading companies. In total, over 37,047 visitors connected with over 857 exhibitors at this year's MODEX trade show.
After receiving 121 submissions for this years’ awards, judges comprised of professionals from the material handling and supply chain industry completed the initial vetting process. Four finalists were chosen and announced as the most innovative products in each category - Best New Innovation, Best Innovation of an Existing Product, and Best IT Innovation based on concept, value, and impact.
Yard Management Solutions was selected as a finalist for the groundbreaking YMS Connect platform - your single source for unmatched visibility and unrivaled analytics. YMS Connect acts as a central hub - integrating software, hardware, and communication tools in one place. It brings together powerful functions that deliver world class information sharing in an easy-to-learn and simple-to-use platform. YMS Connect runs on the award-winning Yard Management Solutions Eagle View system, making use of APIs, hardware integrations, automated communications, and intelligent monitoring tools to distill information and provide instant access anywhere in the world.
"This year's recognition stems from a customer need," said Colin Mansfield, Director of Sales and Marketing for Yard Management Solutions, "rather than logging into five or six distinct systems, this customer wanted an easy-to-learn, simple-to-use information hub. This idea of a single, connected software infrastructure is exactly what leading logistics companies need to gain full operational visibility."
YMS Connect provides the ability to integrate multiple systems at once, allowing each to trigger automations, control trailer pool levels, direct jockey driver tasks, and collect valuable decision-making data each step of the way.
"When you think about Industry 4.0, usually you think of distint tools that facilitate digital transformation," said Keegan Adams, Business Development Manager at Yard Management Solutions. "YMS Connect is how each of these tools get tied together. No more trying to figure out where the data lives. It's all in one place to eliminate confusion."
In the past, yard management systems were viewed as "nice to have" tools, limited in scope to trailer tracking. Today, Yard Management Solutions provides a must-have YMS suite that includes enterprise-wide visibility, dock scheduling, gate check-in, yard driver management, robust reporting, and more. With YMS Connect, organizations can extend these award-winning YMS tools to track every hardware and software system through a single interface.
About Yard Management Solutions
Today’s shipping yards have overwhelming challenges that exceed manual tracking methods. Our easy to use yard management software brings them into the modern age. Our customers get to see exactly where trailers are, so they can stop wasting time with outdated tracking systems.
After receiving 121 submissions for this years’ awards, judges comprised of professionals from the material handling and supply chain industry completed the initial vetting process. Four finalists were chosen and announced as the most innovative products in each category - Best New Innovation, Best Innovation of an Existing Product, and Best IT Innovation based on concept, value, and impact.
Yard Management Solutions was selected as a finalist for the groundbreaking YMS Connect platform - your single source for unmatched visibility and unrivaled analytics. YMS Connect acts as a central hub - integrating software, hardware, and communication tools in one place. It brings together powerful functions that deliver world class information sharing in an easy-to-learn and simple-to-use platform. YMS Connect runs on the award-winning Yard Management Solutions Eagle View system, making use of APIs, hardware integrations, automated communications, and intelligent monitoring tools to distill information and provide instant access anywhere in the world.
"This year's recognition stems from a customer need," said Colin Mansfield, Director of Sales and Marketing for Yard Management Solutions, "rather than logging into five or six distinct systems, this customer wanted an easy-to-learn, simple-to-use information hub. This idea of a single, connected software infrastructure is exactly what leading logistics companies need to gain full operational visibility."
YMS Connect provides the ability to integrate multiple systems at once, allowing each to trigger automations, control trailer pool levels, direct jockey driver tasks, and collect valuable decision-making data each step of the way.
"When you think about Industry 4.0, usually you think of distint tools that facilitate digital transformation," said Keegan Adams, Business Development Manager at Yard Management Solutions. "YMS Connect is how each of these tools get tied together. No more trying to figure out where the data lives. It's all in one place to eliminate confusion."
In the past, yard management systems were viewed as "nice to have" tools, limited in scope to trailer tracking. Today, Yard Management Solutions provides a must-have YMS suite that includes enterprise-wide visibility, dock scheduling, gate check-in, yard driver management, robust reporting, and more. With YMS Connect, organizations can extend these award-winning YMS tools to track every hardware and software system through a single interface.
About Yard Management Solutions
Today’s shipping yards have overwhelming challenges that exceed manual tracking methods. Our easy to use yard management software brings them into the modern age. Our customers get to see exactly where trailers are, so they can stop wasting time with outdated tracking systems.
Contact
Yard Management SolutionsContact
Colin Mansfield
208-473-1737
https://yardmanagementsoftware.com
https://linkedin.com/company/yard-management-software
Colin Mansfield
208-473-1737
https://yardmanagementsoftware.com
https://linkedin.com/company/yard-management-software
Categories