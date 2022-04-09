Under the Theme "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future," the 4th Cycle of UAE Innovation Award Model Has Been Reframed with New Categories and Criteria
The Submission Deadline is on 15th May 2022
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The UAE Innovation Subgroup of Dubai Quality Group (DQG) launched the 4th Cycle of UAE Innovation Award, Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.
The award model has been reframed with new categories and criteria by UAE Innovation Subgroup. The group has opened the submissions to all the revenue-generating government entities, private sector companies & NGOs within the UAE and GCC until 15th May 2022. The organisations participating this year will attend a complimentary awareness session to represent the award’s new Framework, Categories, Criteria and Submission Guidelines. Interested applicants can visit www.dqg.org.
In 2016, The UAE Innovation Award was launched as one of the initiatives of Dubai Quality Group, which strongly supports the National Innovation Strategy by the organisation’s mandate to promote Quality and Excellence in the Region. The award has played a significant role in restructuring the innovation strategies of organisations in the UAE. Many organisations have even re-applied in the award to gauge their innovation growth over the previous cycle.
The Award serves as a platform to reward prominent innovative organisations based on bronze, silver, gold and platinum categories corresponding to the total scores achieved. It aims to develop and assess organisations for their overall innovation maturity under an extensive model. All applications will be evaluated by a group of qualified assessors, under the governance of an award jury, according to two main criteria: Innovation Enablers and Innovation Results. The participants will be provided with several benefits such as professional recognition, valuable feedback report by experts, adaptability and compatibility with a structured innovation framework, increase competitiveness and turnover, value stream mapping using innovative framework, improve profitability and gain new partnerships.
Dr. Hazza Alneaimi, Chairman of Dubai Quality Group, stated, “Innovation is one of the most important catalysts for the long-term success of any organisation. This year, we are privileged to continue DQG’s strategic initiative through the launching of the 4th Cycle of UAE Innovation Award, to effectively raise the level of innovative practices of the organisations based on a world-class designed framework and standard. Furthermore, this year’s cycle will be incorporated with the theme 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future' and will give the winners exceptional privileges. Hence, we encourage the revenue generating local government entities, private sectors and NGOs within the UAE & GCC, to participate and seize the opportunity to discover the key strengths and challenges in your organisations that would be beneficial in establishing your innovation path.”
Dr. Arif Fadhel, Chairman of UAE Innovation Subgroup, stated, “We are glad to announce that the 4th Cycle of the UAE Innovation Award model has been reframed with new categories and criteria. The Award aims to enhance business competitiveness and reinforce the Region’s image to be the leading innovation hub. To extend the benefits of the Awards on a wider scale, we opened the submissions for GCC countries to promote internationally the innovation culture and building a strong network of like-minded professionals who aspire to achieve great business horizons. Participating in the Award will provide opportunities for applicants to benchmark advanced practices from diverse competencies, learn a higher degree of innovation strategy and stimulate a radical organisation mindset that will go beyond the conventional. The Top performing organisations will be recognised at the Award Ceremony in June 2022.”
For Submission & Sponsorship, contact Doaa Afifi on doaa.afifi@dqg.org or +971 56 5457 408.
Categories