The FMH Reveals the Top 30 Most Influential Fintech Marketers of 2022

London, United Kingdom, April 09, 2022 --( PR.com )-- The 2,500+ digital fintech marketing community, The Fintech Marketing Hub, has revealed its annual list of the 2022 Top 30 Most Influential Fintech Marketers. Now in its 2nd edition, the list shines a spotlight on 30 of the most prominent and inspiring fintech marketers out there. By doing this, it aims to increase awareness about the role of marketing in the fast-growing fintech sector and encourage more young and talented marketers to enter the space.The 30 honourees have been selected based on the degree of their influence and achievements over the past year by a stellar panel of judges including last year’s finalists and fintech marketing experts:Alex Green, CMO at VC InnovationsAlex Latham, CMO and co-founder at ChipIrina Chuchkina, CMO at ThunesLaurel Wolfe, VP Marketing at MambuLuke Richardson, Brand & Comms Director at PleoThis year’s listing campaign is supported by the leading UK fintech marketing agency, VC Innovations – the architects of the global fintech community, Fintech Talents. Commenting on the release, VC Innovation’s CMO, Alexandra Green, said:"Through community building and initiatives like the "Top 30 Most Influential Fintech Marketers" annual listing, we all have the opportunity to not only celebrate the successes of fintech marketers but also highlight how exciting, rewarding, and creative the role of fintech marketing can be. Combining this with working at some of the most ambitious, agile, and fast-growing businesses at the cutting edge of innovation and digital transformation, it really is an exciting time to be a fintech marketer. This is critical and never more so than now when attracting highly-skilled, marketing talent to the sector is proving an immense challenge.”Ani Petrova, founder of The Fintech Marketing Hub, further added:“We’re extremely happy and proud to be able to recognise some of the most inspiring and outstanding marketing champions within the growing fintech sector for the 2nd year. This year, we received over 200 nominations which is a true testament to the mission of our initiative and our efforts in highlighting the importance of marketing for the ongoing success of the industry. Congratulations to all honourees and we can’t wait to see what they have in store for the rest of 2022.”The FMH Top 30 Most Influential Fintech Marketers of 2022 are:Alberto Gerin, CMO, modefinanceAmélie Arras, Marketing Director, ZumoBob Armour, CMO, M1 FinanceBrad Michelson, Head of US Marketing, eToroCasper Rouchmann, Head of Marketing, United FintechChad Arroyo, Head of North America, Mastercard Labs as a ServiceChristophe Langlois, Global Head of Marketing, FinastraIngrid Anusic, Marketing Director, MoneyhubIrina Nicoleta Scarlat, CGO, BitpandaJason Huan, CMO, EndowusJonathan Nyst, CMO, MonizzeKarine Coutinho, VP of Marketing and Brand Communications, LemonwayKate Rouch, CMO, CoinbaseLara Hood Balazs, CMO, IntuitLeeya Hendricks, CMO, Delta CapitaMai Fenton, CMO, SuperscriptMariette Ferreira, Marketing Director, 11:FSMary Anne Keegan, CMO, BillGOMelanie Gabriel, Co-Founder & CMO, Yokoy Group AGMichelle O'Connor, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, TaxBitPolly Gilbert, Marketing Director, TemboRachel Hamilton, CMO, GreenlightRachel Kerrone, Brand & Marketing Director, Starling BankRichard Cook, Social Media Manager, MonzoShameer Sachdev, Founder & MD, Growth GorillaSigne Julie Valeur Bodholdt, CMO, LunarSmita Gupta, CMO, TradeshiftSylwia Lindén, VP Marketing, TinkTia Cummings-Hopkins, SVP Marketing, SquareTravers Clarke-Walker, CMO, Thought Machine