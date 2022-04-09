The FMH Reveals the Top 30 Most Influential Fintech Marketers of 2022
The Fintech Marketing Hub has released its annual list of The Top 30 Most Influential Fintech Marketers featuring some of the world’s most prominent and inspiring fintech marketing practitioners from leading global brands like Monzo, Starling Bank, Coinbase, Intuit, eToro, Mastercard, Tink and Square.
London, United Kingdom, April 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The 2,500+ digital fintech marketing community, The Fintech Marketing Hub, has revealed its annual list of the 2022 Top 30 Most Influential Fintech Marketers. Now in its 2nd edition, the list shines a spotlight on 30 of the most prominent and inspiring fintech marketers out there. By doing this, it aims to increase awareness about the role of marketing in the fast-growing fintech sector and encourage more young and talented marketers to enter the space.
The 30 honourees have been selected based on the degree of their influence and achievements over the past year by a stellar panel of judges including last year’s finalists and fintech marketing experts:
Alex Green, CMO at VC Innovations
Alex Latham, CMO and co-founder at Chip
Irina Chuchkina, CMO at Thunes
Laurel Wolfe, VP Marketing at Mambu
Luke Richardson, Brand & Comms Director at Pleo
This year’s listing campaign is supported by the leading UK fintech marketing agency, VC Innovations – the architects of the global fintech community, Fintech Talents. Commenting on the release, VC Innovation’s CMO, Alexandra Green, said:
"Through community building and initiatives like the "Top 30 Most Influential Fintech Marketers" annual listing, we all have the opportunity to not only celebrate the successes of fintech marketers but also highlight how exciting, rewarding, and creative the role of fintech marketing can be. Combining this with working at some of the most ambitious, agile, and fast-growing businesses at the cutting edge of innovation and digital transformation, it really is an exciting time to be a fintech marketer. This is critical and never more so than now when attracting highly-skilled, marketing talent to the sector is proving an immense challenge.”
Ani Petrova, founder of The Fintech Marketing Hub, further added:
“We’re extremely happy and proud to be able to recognise some of the most inspiring and outstanding marketing champions within the growing fintech sector for the 2nd year. This year, we received over 200 nominations which is a true testament to the mission of our initiative and our efforts in highlighting the importance of marketing for the ongoing success of the industry. Congratulations to all honourees and we can’t wait to see what they have in store for the rest of 2022.”
The FMH Top 30 Most Influential Fintech Marketers of 2022 are:
Alberto Gerin, CMO, modefinance
Amélie Arras, Marketing Director, Zumo
Bob Armour, CMO, M1 Finance
Brad Michelson, Head of US Marketing, eToro
Casper Rouchmann, Head of Marketing, United Fintech
Chad Arroyo, Head of North America, Mastercard Labs as a Service
Christophe Langlois, Global Head of Marketing, Finastra
Ingrid Anusic, Marketing Director, Moneyhub
Irina Nicoleta Scarlat, CGO, Bitpanda
Jason Huan, CMO, Endowus
Jonathan Nyst, CMO, Monizze
Karine Coutinho, VP of Marketing and Brand Communications, Lemonway
Kate Rouch, CMO, Coinbase
Lara Hood Balazs, CMO, Intuit
Leeya Hendricks, CMO, Delta Capita
Mai Fenton, CMO, Superscript
Mariette Ferreira, Marketing Director, 11:FS
Mary Anne Keegan, CMO, BillGO
Melanie Gabriel, Co-Founder & CMO, Yokoy Group AG
Michelle O'Connor, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, TaxBit
Polly Gilbert, Marketing Director, Tembo
Rachel Hamilton, CMO, Greenlight
Rachel Kerrone, Brand & Marketing Director, Starling Bank
Richard Cook, Social Media Manager, Monzo
Shameer Sachdev, Founder & MD, Growth Gorilla
Signe Julie Valeur Bodholdt, CMO, Lunar
Smita Gupta, CMO, Tradeshift
Sylwia Lindén, VP Marketing, Tink
Tia Cummings-Hopkins, SVP Marketing, Square
Travers Clarke-Walker, CMO, Thought Machine
The 30 honourees have been selected based on the degree of their influence and achievements over the past year by a stellar panel of judges including last year’s finalists and fintech marketing experts:
Alex Green, CMO at VC Innovations
Alex Latham, CMO and co-founder at Chip
Irina Chuchkina, CMO at Thunes
Laurel Wolfe, VP Marketing at Mambu
Luke Richardson, Brand & Comms Director at Pleo
This year’s listing campaign is supported by the leading UK fintech marketing agency, VC Innovations – the architects of the global fintech community, Fintech Talents. Commenting on the release, VC Innovation’s CMO, Alexandra Green, said:
"Through community building and initiatives like the "Top 30 Most Influential Fintech Marketers" annual listing, we all have the opportunity to not only celebrate the successes of fintech marketers but also highlight how exciting, rewarding, and creative the role of fintech marketing can be. Combining this with working at some of the most ambitious, agile, and fast-growing businesses at the cutting edge of innovation and digital transformation, it really is an exciting time to be a fintech marketer. This is critical and never more so than now when attracting highly-skilled, marketing talent to the sector is proving an immense challenge.”
Ani Petrova, founder of The Fintech Marketing Hub, further added:
“We’re extremely happy and proud to be able to recognise some of the most inspiring and outstanding marketing champions within the growing fintech sector for the 2nd year. This year, we received over 200 nominations which is a true testament to the mission of our initiative and our efforts in highlighting the importance of marketing for the ongoing success of the industry. Congratulations to all honourees and we can’t wait to see what they have in store for the rest of 2022.”
The FMH Top 30 Most Influential Fintech Marketers of 2022 are:
Alberto Gerin, CMO, modefinance
Amélie Arras, Marketing Director, Zumo
Bob Armour, CMO, M1 Finance
Brad Michelson, Head of US Marketing, eToro
Casper Rouchmann, Head of Marketing, United Fintech
Chad Arroyo, Head of North America, Mastercard Labs as a Service
Christophe Langlois, Global Head of Marketing, Finastra
Ingrid Anusic, Marketing Director, Moneyhub
Irina Nicoleta Scarlat, CGO, Bitpanda
Jason Huan, CMO, Endowus
Jonathan Nyst, CMO, Monizze
Karine Coutinho, VP of Marketing and Brand Communications, Lemonway
Kate Rouch, CMO, Coinbase
Lara Hood Balazs, CMO, Intuit
Leeya Hendricks, CMO, Delta Capita
Mai Fenton, CMO, Superscript
Mariette Ferreira, Marketing Director, 11:FS
Mary Anne Keegan, CMO, BillGO
Melanie Gabriel, Co-Founder & CMO, Yokoy Group AG
Michelle O'Connor, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, TaxBit
Polly Gilbert, Marketing Director, Tembo
Rachel Hamilton, CMO, Greenlight
Rachel Kerrone, Brand & Marketing Director, Starling Bank
Richard Cook, Social Media Manager, Monzo
Shameer Sachdev, Founder & MD, Growth Gorilla
Signe Julie Valeur Bodholdt, CMO, Lunar
Smita Gupta, CMO, Tradeshift
Sylwia Lindén, VP Marketing, Tink
Tia Cummings-Hopkins, SVP Marketing, Square
Travers Clarke-Walker, CMO, Thought Machine
Contact
AP Marketing Solutions LtdContact
Ani Petrova
+447412080905
www.fintechmarketinghub.com/
Ani Petrova
+447412080905
www.fintechmarketinghub.com/
Categories