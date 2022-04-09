The FMH Reveals the Top 30 Most Influential Fintech Marketers of 2022

The Fintech Marketing Hub has released its annual list of The Top 30 Most Influential Fintech Marketers featuring some of the world’s most prominent and inspiring fintech marketing practitioners from leading global brands like Monzo, Starling Bank, Coinbase, Intuit, eToro, Mastercard, Tink and Square.