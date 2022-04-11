Lifewit Announces Sales of Their Storage Bags Surpassed 100,000 Units in First Quarter of 2022

Lifewit, a global homeware brand, reported that their first-quarter sales of the fabric bag set exceeded 100,000 units. Since its launch in 2015, the company has been consistent in its philosophy of creating spaces that are in tune with people's own rhythms. With the support of its consumers, Lifewit expects to make more breakthroughs in the future.