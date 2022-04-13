SAN Group Names Andrew Fornari as Regional Vice President
Fornari will lead business development in Massachusetts.
Hampton, NH, April 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Satellite Agency Network (SAN) Group, Inc., the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast, is pleased to announce and welcome its recent hire of Andrew Fornari, who joins the SAN team as Regional Vice President for Massachusetts.
In this position, Fornari will be responsible for identifying and facilitating membership opportunities, territory development, and insurance company relations for all SAN Group member agencies in his territory.
“Andrew is an experienced and successful sales executive with a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities that the state of Massachusetts presents,” said Larry Rose, Chief Operating Officer of SAN Group. “He brings a distinctive blend of territory management experience, business development, service, and industry knowledge to this role and we are thrilled to welcome him to the team.”
Fornari comes to SAN with over 15 years of P&C industry experience, from both the agency and carrier perspectives. With 10 years of business development experience, Fornari has worked with over 300 agencies, helping them to maintain and grow their businesses, and gaining a better understanding of the needs of an independent insurance agency.
Most recently, as a Business Development Executive with Main Street America Insurance, Fornari excelled at growing his Eastern Massachusetts territory in both Personal and Commercial Lines. Prior to his time as a carrier rep, Fornari managed a start-up agency for five years and has experienced firsthand the pressures of building an agency from the ground up.
As a life-long resident of Massachusetts, Fornari is a graduate of Assumption College of Worcester, MA and a proud volunteer and fundraiser for Scouts BSA and Special Olympics Massachusetts.
About SAN Group, Inc.
SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast. Over 390 members across eight states have access to 45+ insurance companies and write more than $941.8 million in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit www.sangroup.com.
