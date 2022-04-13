Swap and Go with Hanbay’s Gas Bottle Valve Mounting Kit
Pointe-Claire, Canada, April 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Hanbay Inc., a Montreal-based compact electric valve actuator manufacturer, announced today the release of its new Gas Bottle Valve Mounting Kit. This new innovative mounting kit, paired with Hanbay’s robust Class I Div I ex-proof electric valve actuator, is designed to mount on any cylinder valve. Users can now open and close, with proportional precision, any gas bottle in 2 simple steps; place the actuator on the cylinder valve handle and slide the locking pin into place.
“Hanbay innovations are driven by feedback from our customers and stem from demand emerging in the market,” explains Miriam Baumann, General Manager, Hanbay Inc. “Reducing gas bottle swapping downtime and enabling users to keep their process running as efficiently and as safely as possible provides additional cost-saving benefits to our customers,” she adds.
The Gas Bottle Valve Mounting Kit can be custom designed to work on any new or refurbished gas bottle. It can be used to control argon, helium, carbon dioxide, oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, or any other specialty gases with high precision, including in high purity applications. Hanbay electric valve actuators equipped with the Gas Bottle Valve Mounting Kit are the ideal solution for delivering remote flow control in various Hazloc, chemical, pharmaceutical, medical, aeronautics, laboratory, research, indoor and/or outdoor environments.
“Hanbay is committed to delivering the most compact, precise, reliable, and easy-to-use products,” said Chris Pinnock, Production Manager, Hanbay Inc. “This mounting kit design not only diversifies our product line, it also expands our ability to bring electrically automated and precision flow control to new sectors and applications involving gas bottles.”
To see the Gas Bottle Valve Mounting Kit, live in action and how quick and easy it mounts on any gas bottle valve; visit us at booth #1228 at the 2022 NPGA (National Propane Gas Association) tradeshow taking place at Music City Center in Nashville, April 24-26, 2022.
