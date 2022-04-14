Yacht Brokers Association of America to Host Annual YBAA University in Providence, Rhode Island
Annapolis, MD, April 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Yacht Brokers Association of America (YBAA) will host its annual YBAA University (YBAA U) in Providence, Rhode Island Thursday, July 14, 2022.
YBAA-U, the association’s summer in-person education program, offers yacht brokers and industry professionals the opportunity to network and participate in business presentations, technology, and legal sessions, and panel discussions. Brokers who attend the event and are CPYB certified will earn seven hours of Continuing Education.
Speakers for the 2023 program include Rob Bowman, an experienced digital marketer for the boating and yachting industry. His keynote presentation, Digital Marketing in the Yachting Industry, will examine the principles behind a good online marketing strategy to grow your social media following and rank for Google competitive key phrases. Joining the lineup includes YBAA board members Hal Slater (Brewer Yacht Sales), Eric Smith (Smith Yacht Sales), Denise Hanna (Atlantic Cruising Yachts), Jonathan Chapman (Worth Avenue Yachts and 2020-2021 YBAA President), and JP Skov (YBAA Executive Director).
“We are very excited to meet again for this informative event,” said JP Skov, executive director of YBAA, “YBAA has seen incredible growth in the past year with new advancements. We are all looking forward to meeting again to share our successes and participate in engaging discussions.”
To learn more or Register for YBAA U, visit YBAA’s website at www.ybaa.org/YBAA-University.
About The Yacht Brokers Association of America
The Yacht Brokers Association of America, Inc. (YBAA) was founded in 1920 and exists to unite Yacht Sales Professionals throughout North America in order to: establish, promote, and enforce high standards of professional competence, character, and ethical conduct; foster public recognition of, and support for, YBAA and its member brokers; facilitate cooperation among member brokers; and enhance each member's success. Learn more about YBAA at ybaa.org.
