BOLD Awards Highlights Human-Centric Innovations
Venice, Italy, April 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Each year, Crowdsourcing Week and H-FARM bring together the global tech community to pay homage to the BOLDest of the BOLD through 20 categories of BOLD Awards. They cover FinTech to AI, Open Innovation to Robotics, and plenty more. The BOLD Awards Gala Dinner on April 22nd, at the H-FARM Campus in Venice, Italy, will celebrate the projects, people, and companies that have particularly stood from all the tremendous nominees
With the diversity of projects being recognised, BOLD Awards founder Epi Ludvik commented, "It is clear to see that the future of the digital economy will be more impactful, scalable, transparent, human-centric and decentralized. The finalists indicate that there is not only a burning desire for much better digital design and experiences, but also to put humanity at the center of it all."
To commemorate all the finalists, BOLD Awards has partnered with world-renowned artist Didier Jaba Mathieu to create NFT memorabilia. A series of puzzle pieces have been taken from his wall mural "El Lio," which translates as “the mess,” and it addresses dealing with problems and taking a stand if needed. The NFTs symbolize issues the BOLD finalists are solving, and they are encouraged to connect with other finalists on the night of the Gala Dinner to join various puzzle pieces together.
The BOLD Awards will not be possible without partnerships with the companies that are changing the landscape of the digital economy - H-FARM, Tipalti, The Crowdfunding Formula, HeroX, Defined.ai, GoGoPlaces, Earth Hour and many more.
Look out for the BOLD Awards III winners announcement. For more information and how to join us, visit https://bold-awards.com
About H-FARM:
H-FARM is the most important innovation platform in Italy operating in the business consulting, startups and training fields, aiming at providing young people and companies with the best skills to face future challenges.
Founded in January 2005 as the first incubator in the world, H-FARM has today adopted a comprehensive business model with the intention of creating a diverse and unique ecosystem influenced by different sectors.
Since its foundation, H-FARM has invested over €28 million to support more than 120 startups, actively collaborating with the most important brands in the world and training almost 2,000 students per year through its network of international and professional schools. It provides a selection of university-level courses, including Bachelor’s, Master’s and executive courses.
Today, the H-FARM Campus is home to the largest and most important innovation hub in Europe, and can accommodate up to three thousand people. It is conveniently located just minutes away from Venice. Of its total land area of 51 hectares, 28 are publicly accessible parkland.
From November 13, 2015, H-FARM has also been listed in the AIM segment of the Italian Stock Exchange.
Thanks to DEPOP, founded in H-FARM in November 2011 and the second unicorn in Italian history, H-FARM is recognised as one of the most important startup incubators in Europe.
Press Office H-FARM:
Cecilia Dona: cecilia.dona@h-farm.com
Gaia Veronese: gaia.veronese@h-farm.com
About Crowdsourcing Week:
Crowdsourcing Week is the first global platform on crowdsourcing and open innovation. As the global network and forum for the Crowd Economy, CSW is committed to helping organizations, innovators, and entrepreneurs transition into a more open, connected, and socially productive society enabled by the Internet and online tools powered by the crowds.
Press Office BOLD Awards:
Mia Zamora: miazamora@crowdsourcingweek.com
