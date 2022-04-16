Long-Term Care Insurance Association Launches Linked-Benefit Video Library
Los Angeles, CA, April 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- An online video library focused on linked-benefit long-term care insurance has been launched by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance.
“Around half of the consumers phone calls we currently receive involve questions about linked benefit long-term care insurance policies," explains Jesse Slome, American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance director. "We find there is a general lack of understanding about the subject and, in some cases some significant misunderstandings.”
The Association launched today an online video library that will consist of short informative videos focused specifically on hybrid or linked-benefit long-term care. “We are going to address the misinformation that seems to exist as well as provide some of the current and relevant information that consumers are seeking or need to make informed decisions about their protection.”
The library will consist of videos each addressing a different topic. “Most will be about 5 or 6 minutes in length which we have found to be the ideal time preferred by consumers watching videos online,” Slome acknowledges.
To access the new video library go to https://www.aaltci.org/hybrid-videos and to learn more about long-term care insurance solutions call the organization at 818-597-3227.
The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI) advocates for the importance of long-term care planning and supports insurance professionals who market both traditional and linked-benefit LTC solutions.
