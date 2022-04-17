Shufti Pro Announces 10 Million Free Verifications to Show Solidarity with Aid Agencies in Ukraine
Trusted as a global IDV provider, Shufti Pro announces 10 million free verifications for Ukrainian aid agencies to perform KYC/AML compliant ID checks.
Canary Wharf, United Kingdom, April 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Globally acclaimed identity verification service provider, Shufti Pro is announcing 10 million free verifications for aid agencies to help them perform identity verification of Ukrainian refugees and people entering the country.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted many aid companies to step forward and show humanitarian support. Shufti Pro’s identity verification solution will assist these agencies in identifying people entering Ukraine in order to stop ID scams that could increase during these challenging times.
The company is providing 10 million free identity verifications for Ukrainian refugees as well as the people entering the country. The organisations willing to utilise the free AI-based identity verification services of Shufti Pro will have to fill out an application form.
The process of identity verification is designed for people from diverse backgrounds who need to verify themselves. The integration process will be convenient and seamless making it easy for the organisations to adopt the process of online identity verification of people.
Individuals verifying themselves will have to upload a selfie and a photo of their ID card. Shufti Pro will verify them within seconds and display the results in real-time. Frictionless verifications will be performed providing 98.67% accurate results.
Shufti Pro’s AML screening solution verifies the individuals by screening them against Politically Exposed Persons (PEP) lists, global sanctions, and criminal watch lists issued by regulatory bodies such as FINTRAC, FATF, AUSTRAC along with others. With the help of these services, compliance targets and digital ID fraud prevention will be achieved seamlessly.
Victor Fredung, the CEO of Shufti Pro said, “We are working to help Ukrainian aid agencies in these challenging times. Shufti Pro’s 10 Million free verifications is our way to support the wonderful organisations already working to help Ukrainian people.”
Shufti Pro stands with Ukrainian aid businesses and will continue to support them with its state-of-the-art KYC and AML services in order to ensure that they offer help to legitimate nationals.
About Shufti Pro
AI-powered digital identity verification solution provider, Shufti Pro, offers KYC, KYB, and AML services in 230+ countries and territories. The company provides solutions built on the principles of trust, authenticity, and transparency. Given the ability to verify 1000s of documents, Shufti Pro authenticates documents in 150+ languages with an accuracy rate of 98.67%. Through its AI-driven efficient verification services, the company aims to create a secure digital marketplace devoid of identity theft and other fraudulent activities.
