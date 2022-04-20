Lifewit Lunch Bags Receives Over 24,000 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon
Last week, Lifewit announced their insulated lunch bags have gathered over 24,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. These cooler bags have already reached the title of #1 Best Seller on Amazon. They are suitable for outdoor events such as picnics, travel and daily activities, such as taking lunch to the office or school.
Dover, DE, April 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Lifewit's lunch bag can keep food and drinks cool or warm for more than 5 hours, thus providing users with fresh meals to benefit their health. With durable oxford fabric, these bags are water and dirt resistant. Besides, they can prevent liquids from leaking out of the container and soiling inside the bag, which will save the cleaning time.
"I love the size and look of this cooler! This is the perfect size cooler to pack a lunch/drinks for the beach or park!" one from the United State commented, "There are two mesh pockets on the side and a zip pocket in the front to keep phones and keys safe and dry. We are very happy with this cooler!"
These lunch boxes for adults and kids come in two colors, black and gray, and also in two sizes, 15 and 24 liters. The current prices on Amazon are $19.99 and $32.99 respectively.
For more information, search "Lifewit" on Amazon or visit https://amzn.to/3CTbTjx.
About Lifewit
Life is all about compromises. You find yourself in the midst of the constant hustle. Playing by the rules, not by your own choice. But inside your own dwelling, you can find your own rhythm and genuinely be yourself. At Lifewit, we offer homeware solutions that help you enjoy a genuine, comfortable life. Rather than disrupting your natural daily rhythm, we exist to help you create space that is in tune with your own rhythm. For more information, please visit https://www.lifewit.com/. Follow along on social channels: TikTok @lifewit_homeware; Facebook:@lifewit_homeware; Instagram:@lifewit_homeware; YouTube:@Lifewit
"I love the size and look of this cooler! This is the perfect size cooler to pack a lunch/drinks for the beach or park!" one from the United State commented, "There are two mesh pockets on the side and a zip pocket in the front to keep phones and keys safe and dry. We are very happy with this cooler!"
These lunch boxes for adults and kids come in two colors, black and gray, and also in two sizes, 15 and 24 liters. The current prices on Amazon are $19.99 and $32.99 respectively.
For more information, search "Lifewit" on Amazon or visit https://amzn.to/3CTbTjx.
About Lifewit
Life is all about compromises. You find yourself in the midst of the constant hustle. Playing by the rules, not by your own choice. But inside your own dwelling, you can find your own rhythm and genuinely be yourself. At Lifewit, we offer homeware solutions that help you enjoy a genuine, comfortable life. Rather than disrupting your natural daily rhythm, we exist to help you create space that is in tune with your own rhythm. For more information, please visit https://www.lifewit.com/. Follow along on social channels: TikTok @lifewit_homeware; Facebook:@lifewit_homeware; Instagram:@lifewit_homeware; YouTube:@Lifewit
Contact
LifewitContact
Linda Yao
+86 1-575-089-0059
www.lifewit.com/
Linda Yao
+86 1-575-089-0059
www.lifewit.com/
Categories