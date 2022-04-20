"The Italian Lady": The book About Italian women
"The Italian Lady" is the new book by Bruno Editore proving that any woman can become more charming, cheerful, tasteful and live well, by adopting a “touch” of the Italian Lifestyle in her own life.
Milano, Italy, April 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- It's all about Italian women: how they dress, how they eat, how they furnish their homes, how they love culture, how they travel, how they have fun with their family and friends.
The book The Italian Lady (Bruno Editore, 2022) is a joyful guide full of practical facts, shortcuts and study guides allowing the reader to always make bella figura (good impression) in any kind of situation anywhere in the world - with no time-consuming research: Mastering a conversation on Italian Wines & Food, on Opera or on Renaissance, as well as hosting an Italian-style dinner party, furnishing one's home with the best Italian design pieces, choosing the best outfit for any occasion and much more.
Hands-on, real life, present-day and genuine information is guaranteed by the author - a contemporary woman, 100% Italian, born, raised and living in Milan. Alessandra Repini simply tells about herself and her observation of many other Italian women, going beyond the outdated stereotypes known by the world.
"The Italian Lady" is written by a woman for women everywhere in the world. As the target is broad, Amazon is the best media to reach it. The author chose Bruno Editore publishing for their deep experience in launching ebooks and books on Amazon, always setting them in Nr. 1 Best Seller ranking.
"The Italian Lady" is available today on Amazon.
